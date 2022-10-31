Is Gin Gluten Free? - Gin Raiders

As we have become more conscious of celiac disease and the affects gluten can have on gluten-intolerant individuals, it’s important to be in the know about which drinks are safe to sip. With that in mind… Is gin gluten free?

According to Healthline, “distilled spirits are considered gluten-free, even if they are made from a gluten-containing grain.” The process of distilling spirits removes any gluten that was in the booze base and — just incase you didn’t know — gin is a distilled spirit.

While the Celiac Disease Foundation has confirmed that hard liquor and distilled liquors are gluten-free, some particularly susceptible individuals may experience symptoms. Furthermore, exercise caution with booze products made with flavorings added post-distillation. The Celiac Disease Foundation suggests looking at the labels of products such as wine coolers and dessert wines. Healthline noted that products with the label “may contain traces of gluten” should be avoided.

If you still want to play it extra safe, trust London dry gins. Additives are not allowed in this spirit category or it can’t be classified as a London dry.

When in doubt, Healthline suggests sticking to safe cocktail options such as a “gin and tonic or a martini made with potato-based vodka.” You can also order a distilled spirit on the rocks, something we recommend for smooth gins like Monkey 47 and Bar Hill.

For added assurance, tonic is gluten free, according to passionate celiac advocate website Gluten Dude.

If you’re new to gin, we suggest Hendrick’s, Roku, The Botanist, Citadelle Jardin d’Été and Still Austin American Gin as great entries to the spirit category.

