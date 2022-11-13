3 Interesting Tonics to Put in Your Next Gin and Tonic

A gin and tonic is one of the most popular ways to enjoy your favorite gin. It may be, hands down, the very best way! Just like gin can come in a variety of fascinating flavors and botanical combinations, tonic can too. It’s time to stop relying on the generic store brand tonic for your favorite gin cocktail. Here are three interesting tonics to try that put a tasty twist on the standard gin and tonic.

Oh my goodness, it’s pink! This gorgeously pigmented tonic is flavored with tangy rhubarb and reminiscent of vintage sweets” according to Fentimans. As seen in your grandma’s strawberry rhubarb pie, this celery-like vegetable is known for always adding a much needed zip of tartness.

Imagine this tonic being paired beautifully with gins that have a strawberry profile to pay homage to a spectacular pie. Gins that come to mind are Linton Hill Strawberry Gin, Sipsmith London Strawberry Smash Gin, and Raffles Strawberry Gin. There are no shortages of strawberry flavored gins, so don’t stress if you can’t find the three listed here.

Fentimans Pink Rhubarb Tonic Water is made with all natural ingredients in its fermentation process, so it’s safe to say that this tonic is made with love. Fentimans recommends enjoying this tonic with a London Dry Gin, so if a strawberry rhubarb cocktail sounds too fruity, you can rely on a London Dry Gin to keep it classy with this pink tonic.

It would be difficult to talk about tonic and not bring up Fever-Tree. This brand of tonic finds itself in a lot of specialty gin and tonic cocktails at a bar near you. Fever-Tree Citrus Tonic Water stands out by being infused with not just any run-of-the-mill lemon or orange.

On the bottle, Fever-Tree lists “Mexican limes, tangerine and bitter orange” as key flavors in this tonic. Both Mexican limes (aka key limes) and bitter oranges are tart with hints of floral notes and make for a zesty addition to spicy foods, refreshing drinks or your next gin and tonic! As for tangerines, who could say no to orange’s cuter cousin.

This tonic could be paired with a classically balanced gin such as Junipero Gin, Cotswolds Dry Gin or Tanqueray Gin. If you can get your hands on bitter oranges, add a twist or wedge.

Olipop subverts tonic expectations by proudly stating it’s a “soda alternative.” Feel free to take a big sip before mixing your cocktail because Olipop wants you to enjoy their tonic by itself. We want you to try it with gin.

The resulting gin and tonic is going to be sweeter than usual, so this tonic is for the fans of sugary cocktails. If that isn’t your thing, it may still be worth a try since all of Olipop’s tonics contain probiotics to support your gut health. Would that make this gin and tonic healthy? Well… at least it won’t harm you.

Drink an appropriate amount of cocktails and enjoy any added gut benefits that come your way. This tonic boasts ginger and lemon flavors, which have always made for an excellent friend of gin. Pair this tonic “soda alternative” with any gin that craves ginger. Gins like Stockholms Brannery Dry Gin, Hanami Gin or St. Augustine Gin could pair well with this unique mixer in the making.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter