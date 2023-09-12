Man Denied Liquor Money Fatally Strikes Dad With Iron Stick

A 45-year-old man in Maharashtra, India, has been accused of fatally attacking his 75-year-old father. According to reports, the man allegedly struck his father with an iron walking stick after being denied money to buy liquor with.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the accused, Amit Raipurkar, returned home in an inebriated state, seeking money from both his wife and elderly father to purchase liquor. Per Deccan Herald, both refused his request, which triggered a distressing chain of events.

Raipurkar’s frustration apparently manifested violently as he physically assaulted his wife. The situation then took a turn when his elderly father, moving to protect the woman, intervened. It was at this juncture that Raipurkar struck his father with lethal force using an iron walking stick as a weapon, Deccan Herald reported.

The senior citizen was subsequently rushed to a local hospital but was declared “brought” dead upon arrival. The local authorities promptly arrested Raipurkar, and a murder case has been officially registered in connection with the incident.

