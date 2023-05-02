Illegal Booze Shop Ransacked by Enraged Locals

On April 29, an illegal liquor shop with “exorbitant rates” was ransacked by a group of enraged locals, spilling booze into the streets as bottles were smashed on the ground in Boothinatham Village in the Tamil-Nadu state of India, according to the Times of India.

A portion of the event was captured on camera and posted to Twitter by The Hindu – Chennai.

A group of women destroyed bottles of liquor hoarded in a house at Boothinatham village. According to local sources, the women had submitted a petition asking for a crackdown on illegal sale of liquor in ‘lane shops’. Video: Special Arrangementhttps://t.co/xGs3lYq3nr pic.twitter.com/9lrBzbVbDQ — The Hindu – Chennai (@THChennai) April 29, 2023

According to the report, the village is located on a hill, over 15 kilometers away from the nearest liquor shop. Taking advantage of this predicament, an individual began storing bottles of booze in a room, selling them at incredibly high prices, per Times of India.

“Further, repeated complaints to police did not yield any result,” a villager told the Times of India, commenting on how previous objections had been made against the illicit booze shop.

Additionally, a petition had been submitted to the local government, which asked for a crackdown on the illegal sale of liquor in “lane shops,” The Hindu reported.