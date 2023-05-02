Illegal Booze Shop Ransacked by Enraged Locals

Booze Spills Into the Streets as Illegal Liquor Shop With ‘Exorbitant Rates’ Is Ransacked by Enraged Locals
On April 29, an illegal liquor shop with “exorbitant rates” was ransacked by a group of enraged locals, spilling booze into the streets as bottles were smashed on the ground in Boothinatham Village in the Tamil-Nadu state of India, according to the Times of India.
A portion of the event was captured on camera and posted to Twitter by The Hindu – Chennai.
A group of women destroyed bottles of liquor hoarded in a house at Boothinatham village. According to local sources, the women had submitted a petition asking for a crackdown on illegal sale of liquor in ‘lane shops’. Video: Special Arrangementhttps://t.co/xGs3lYq3nr pic.twitter.com/9lrBzbVbDQ
— The Hindu – Chennai (@THChennai) April 29, 2023
According to the report, the village is located on a hill, over 15 kilometers away from the nearest liquor shop. Taking advantage of this predicament, an individual began storing bottles of booze in a room, selling them at incredibly high prices, per Times of India.
“Further, repeated complaints to police did not yield any result,” a villager told the Times of India, commenting on how previous objections had been made against the illicit booze shop.
Additionally, a petition had been submitted to the local government, which asked for a crackdown on the illegal sale of liquor in “lane shops,” The Hindu reported.
Outraged by the shop and allegedly spotting underage youth with liquor bottles, a group of locals — predominantly women — ransacked the location and smashed all of the booze on the streets, according to the Times of India.
After being informed of the event, police arrived to pacify the residents. A case has been registered and the villagers were informed that action would be taken against the man responsible for running the illegal liquor shop. However, according to the report, the man had allegedly fled his home before the police arrived. His bike and car were seized as part of their investigation.
