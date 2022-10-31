Police Seize 'Over 200 Jars' of Illegal Alcohol From Home

“Over 200 jars or jugs” of illegal alcohol have been seized from a man’s home in Lexington, North Carolina, along with a stolen car and guns, according to Fox 8.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, police first responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in Lexington on Friday. Deputies acquired a search warrant after further investigation and searched the property.

As stated in the report, the man was charged with possession of non-tax paid alcohol, possession of a stolen vehicle, three counts of possession of stolen firearms, charges for methamphetamine and marijuana and a violation of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) law.

As detailed by North Carolina’s ABC Commission, “no person may possess, transport, or sell nontaxpaid alcoholic beverages except as authorized by the ABC law.”

Illegal alcohol is not only an issue for the states, but a worldwide problem. For India, non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) cuts into the excise revenue for the nation’s treasury. In a recent response to the issue, Indian police conducted a public display where over 67,000 bottles of illegal booze bottles were crushed under a bulldozer.

In Uganda, illegal gin — believed to be made with methanol — killed at least 17. Police seized 74 cartons of the pineapple-flavored booze and appealed to the public to continue sharing information on people who are still secretly selling and consuming it.

