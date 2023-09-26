Bars Warned to Stop Using Phrases That Encourage Drinking

The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) has issued a warning to pub and bar staff to avoid using certain phrases that might encourage drinkers to consume excessive amounts of alcohol. They recommend steering away from classic phrases like “Same again?” and “Want another one, mate?” which could potentially encourage binge drinking, Lad Bible reported Tuesday.

The IARD’s warning aims to promote responsible alcohol consumption and curb harmful drinking behaviors.

The advice is part of updated training guides for those working in the hospitality sector. The IARD suggests using language that does not pressure customers to drink and recommends offering direct options rather than “presumptive” questions. For instance, instead of asking “Same again?” bartenders should ask, “What would you like this time?” Similarly, when offering alcohol measures, they should ask if the customer wants a small or large measure rather than assuming a preference for a double.

Additionally, the guidance discourages disparaging people who choose low or no-alcohol options.

Supported by top spirit producers like Diageo, Brown-Forman, AB InBev, Beam Suntory and Pernod Ricard, the IARD is a non-profit organization that strives to work with retailers and hospitality venues to promote responsible selling and serving of alcoholic beverages, with a focus on preventing sales to underage or knowingly intoxicated individuals.

“IARD member companies support retailers’ and hospitality venues’ efforts to have their staff sell and serve alcohol beverages responsibly, to help prevent sale and service to those underage or knowingly intoxicated,” said IARD President and Chief Executive Henry Ashworth, per the report. “Towards this, we are proud to launch our latest resources that can be used to give staff the confidence to deny sales and service where necessary. Together, we can help ensure the positive declines in harmful drinking seen in many parts of the world continue to spread, creating long-lasting changes in communities across the world.”

Overall, the IARD hopes that these guidelines will contribute to continued declines in harmful drinking and lead to lasting positive changes in communities worldwide. It’s anticipated that many people in the U.K. and beyond will use this training, potentially resulting in a shift in the way alcohol is offered and discussed in bars and pubs.

In January, the World Health Organization released a report stating that no amount of alcohol consumption is considered safe. In response, Meininger’s International issued a recent warning to individuals working in the wine industry about paying attention to the shifting attitudes toward alcohol consumption.

“We call this the de-normalization project,” Executive Director of the Portuguese Association for Wine and Spirits Ana Isabel Alves said. “This new narrative is about making alcoholic beverages less socially acceptable, like with tobacco.”

