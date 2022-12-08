This Hydrogen-Powered Gin Shows How Distilleries Could Shift to More Sustainable Manufacturing

Craft gin producer, The Surrey Copper Distillery, and renewable energy company, AFC Energy, have teamed up to produce a low-emission gin using hydrogen power. The new spirit models how gin distilleries in the U.K. can implement more sustainable manufacturing processes.

Copperfield H 2 Gin is produced using historical recipes discovered within library archives. The botanicals include juniper, elderflower, lemon peel, coriander, licorice, angelica, cardamom and cubeb berries. The spirit is described as juniper rich and exceptionally smooth with notes of delicate florals and woody spice.

“Our gin making process and carefully selected botanical ingredients provide the very best spirit flavour and aroma experiences,” said Surrey Copper Distillery Founder, Dr. Chris Smart, according to the report. “Our collaboration with AFC Energy demonstrates a more sustainable manufacturing process. Through the use of low-emission hydrogen power, we have been able to develop a gin which not only tastes excellent, but also has a lower carbon footprint.”

The Surrey Copper Distillery recommends serving the hydrogen-powered gin with your favorite Indian tonic water, ice and a fresh lemon zest garnish.

The Surrey Copper Distillery was founded in 2017 by the Smart family. Co-Founder Professor Katherine Smart has a Ph.D. in brewing and a DSc in Brewing and Distilling. Dr. Chris Smart has a Ph.D. in biochemistry and is a qualified distiller. The two have launched several gin expressions, all bottled in bookish packaging inspired by antique book covers which contained references to historical recipes.

“Hydrogen fuel cell technologies can be implemented today across a wide-range of applications as demonstrated by our collaboration with our neighbours at The Surrey Copper Distillery,” said AFC Energy CEO Adam Bond. “The Copperfield gin harnesses the ingenuity of two local businesses to demonstrate creative ways in which clean hydrogen can be used to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and support the transition to a zero-carbon future.”

More information on how the fuel cell generates power can be found here.

The special-edition Copperfield H 2 Gin is now available for pre-order for £42.00 ($51.43) at The Surrey Copper Distillery’s online shop. The distillery will start shipping the gin starting Dec. 14, assuring that orders will be available ahead of the holidays if placed by Dec. 20.

