Hendrick's Gin Opens World's First Underwater Bar — Mermaids Included

Hendrick’s Gin has opened the world’s first underwater bar so adventurous guests can get a taste of its latest spirit while hanging out with sea creatures. In partnership with environmental charity Project Seagrass, this whimsical boozy experience features specially designed scuba tanks, pressurized gin and tonics and mystical mermaids.

Project Seagrass works to conserve marine ecosystems and fundraises to support marine biodiversity. According to the original press release, funds raised from Neptunia’s sales will be donated to Project Seagrass to help the charity sustainably scale its operations to protect and restore global marine biodiversity.

The Neptunia Pubmarine event took place in May of this year, on the bottom of the ocean floor in Madrid, Spain. Guests who participated were suited up in scuba tanks made especially for the purpose of enjoying a gin cocktail under the great blue sea. The Pubmarine coincided with the launch of Hendrick’s latest gin expression, Neptunia.

True published a video on Nov.22 covering the underwater bar event, bringing the Pubmarine right back into the limelight.

Neptunia, created by Hendrick’s Mater Distiller Lesley Gracie, is inspired by the “magic of the sea” and made with botanicals harvested from the Scottish coast surrounding the distillery. These nautical botanicals included creeping coastal thyme and sea kelp, resulting in a savory gin with subtle salinity.

While a limited release, Neptunia can still be found for purchase here.

