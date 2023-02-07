Hendrick's Gin Offers 'Unhurried' Flying Cucumber Transportation to the Super Bowl

Hendrick’s Gin, the spirit brand with some of the most creative — and bizarre — marketing campaigns you’ll cross paths with, is now offering travelers the opportunity to travel to the big game via flying cucumber.

While Hendrick’s did not outright state that the big game in question is the Super Bowl, we can all safely assume that it is precisely the sporting event the gin producer alludes to. So, if you have an excessive budget to blow on cucumber-themed air travel to the upcoming football championship game and oodles of free time, Hendrick’s has you covered.

Dependent upon weather conditions and your answers to a few whimsical questions, anticipate spending somewhere between $750,000 and $1,200,000 on your “CucumbAir” experience.

A few questions you’ll need to answer prior to traveling require you to take a stance on your caviar preference (red or black?), ‘Ave Maria’ runway entertainment language preference, tooth Powder botanical of choice and “Sherlock Holmes” book preference.

Hendrick’s ensures that each flight includes:

Fuzzy Green Slippers

Rose-scented Body Oil

Cucumber Slice Eye Mask

Selection of Herbal and Caffeinated Teas

Botanical Tooth Powder

Curated Selection of Marvelous On-Board Cocktails

Complimentary Wi-fi Code and Checked Luggage

Oh, and don’t expect a swift flight. Hendrick’s promises that its zeppelin “sips fuel” while traveling at a comfortable 22 miles per hour.

“Private jets, by comparison, are just so thirsty,” wrote Hendrick’s.

“An hour’s travel time on an ordinary private jet may translate into an entire day of travel on the airship. Due to our unhurried travel style and our elite emphasis on safety, it is entirely possible that passengers may arrive one to several days after the Game has occurred.” the gin brand continued.

“In this event you miss the actual event, HENDRICK’S advises you to breathe and reflect on the ever-changing malleability of life. As our CucumbAir crew often remarks, the journey is the destination.”

Other features include enough room for eight passengers, an “intimate cabin with direct view of the pilot” and a travel time of up to one week.

If you happen to be interested in Hendrick’s unusually relaxed transportation to the big game, inquiries can be sent by directly messaging the gin brand on its Instagram account.

The last time Hendrick’s flew its big green vegetable aircraft was in 2015. Then, individuals had the opportunity to win a ride by snapping a photo of the Flying Cucumber as it soared over the U.S. and sharing it on social media.

If you’re questioning why Hendrick’s seems to have quite a passionate obsession with cucumbers, it’s a simple answer. The gin itself is made with cucumber as a key botanical and flavoring component. Other ingredients for Hendrick’s flagship gin include rose, elderflower, angelica, juniper, chamomile, lemon, orris root, lemon and orange. The spirit is a top dog in the modern gin scene and is well-loved for its balanced floral and citrus notes.

Take a peek at our review of Hendrick’s Gin here.

