‘A New Way of Enjoying a Low Alcohol G&T’: Hayman’s Gin Unveils 12.5% ABV ‘London Light’

Hayman’s Gin has launched a London dry-inspired “spirit” with 70% less alcohol than the average bottle of gin. The new product, London Light, offers imbibers “a new way of enjoying a low alcohol G&T,” according to the distillery.

“Hayman’s London Light is an evolution of our Small Gin innovation, and comes in a 700ml bottle,” said Hayman’s Gin Co-Owner James Hayman, per The Spirits Business.

“It is delightfully smooth, and when served with chilled tonic and a twist of lemon it doesn’t compromise on the taste of a regular G&T, even though it has 70% less alcohol.”

According to the brand, London Light is “refreshingly citrussy, delightfully smooth with notes of piney juniper.” The beverage is distilled to ensure that the flavor of its botanicals is retained.

“Whilst many focus on ‘no-alcohol’, we are committed to making distilled spirits that retain the flavour of gin,” Hayman continued, per the report.

“It is perfectly timed as recent research shows that four in five bars are planning to increase their low-alcohol range in 2023 to meet the needs of the consumer who wants to drink in moderation.”

It is recommended to enjoy London Light in a chilled gin and tonic, garnished with a lemon twist.

Hayman’s highly-rated gin catalog features a London dry (with a current aggregated score of 90), a Navy Strength gin (94), an Old Tom (92), Exotic Citrus gin and two varieties of sloe gin.

London Light is now available on the distillery’s website, priced at £21.00 ($25.52) per 70cl bottle.

