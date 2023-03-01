Mountain Dew to Launch New Hard Soda Flavor —at Retirement Community in Florida

To celebrate the launch of its latest orange-flavored hard soda, Mountain Dew plans to party at a retirement community in Florida, a location synonymous with both oranges and everyone being well above the legal drinking age.

Announced on Wednesday, the drinks brand’s latest flavor, HARD MTN DEW Livewire, arrives just one year after the official launch of the HARD MTN DEW line. The debut line featured three alcoholic versions of fan-favorite soda flavors: Regular, Black Cherry and Watermelon. Following what fans considered an incredibly long wait, a spiked Baja Blast flavor released in February 2022.

“Since the launch of HARD MTN DEW, we’ve pushed boundaries and challenged convention, even going so far as to marry a fan to show our love and commitment to HARD DEW Nation,” said Erica Taylor, Senior Brand Director for HARD MTN DEW.

“To launch new HARD MTN DEW Livewire, we’re inviting fans to celebrate spring break with us in the least conventional way possible. In the one place synonymous with both oranges and everyone being definitely over 21, we’re ready to party like only HARD DEW can.”

Fans are offered the chance to join in on the boozy fun by visiting DefinitelyOver21.com and describe how they would spend their spring break at a retirement community with HARD MTN DEW. Submissions are open from March 1 through March 10.

The lucky winner will receive a trip to the “Definitely Over 21” party in Florida for themselves and one guest. Also included is roundtrip airfare, transportation, a $1,000 spending allowance and two nights lodging. Contestant entrants are required to be at least 21 years old and a resident of the U.S.

Full rules and regulations for the contest can be found here.

HARD MTN DEW Livewire is now available for purchase in Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Ohio, Las Vegas and Virginia.

Planning a spring break launch party at a retirement community is certainly not the strangest thing the drinks brand has done. In August 2022, Mountain Dew debuted a competition-style campaign titled “HARD DEW, I DO,” in which the brand promised to marry a passionate fan to its hard soda. The lucky winner was a man from Indiana, who officially married a can of the drink in October at the Little Vegas Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Read next:

6 Best Distilleries to Visit on Florida’s West Coast if You Love Gin

This Gin Was Just Named The World’s Best London Dry

“Extremely Drunk” Man Arrested After Passing Out in Arby’s Drive-Thru While Ordering Curly Fries

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.