5 Gins With Halloween Spirit and Their Best Candy Pairings

Maybe it’s just us, but October always seems to fly by faster than a cackling witch on a broom. Halloween is right around the corner and it’s time to consider which gins should be featured at your spooky costume party. To help you get in the Halloween spirit, here are five gins perfect for the holiday — and their tastiest candy pairing.

If there was a “spookiest gin bottle” award, Fallen Angel Drinks would win it yesterday. This blood orange gin’s creepy ceramic bottle is a piece of art to be kept, cherished and featured at your soonest Halloween party.

Fallen Angel takes pride in its masterpiece vessels and even sells refillable pouches — blood bag-shaped, of course — to encourage reusing its boo-ze bottles.

What would make this blood orange gin even more suited for Halloween festivities? It’s blood red… We see many bloody-good cocktails in your future. Do keep in mind that this gin is sweet, so anyone averse to a sugared spirit should stay away.

Candy pairing: According to the spirits producer, Fallen Angel Blood Orange Gin’s perfect serve is tonic, plenty of ice and a slice of blood orange. Let’s take those fruity notes to the next level by drinking this gin while chewing on some Skittles.

A black cat is an iconic Halloween symbol which — depending who you are — either brings omens of bad luck or the great fuzzy joy of witnessing a feline friend in the wild.

Black Cat Gin Monstera is purr-fectly labelled with a charming depiction of one of Halloween’s favorite creatures of the night. The South Australian gin is made with star anise, cardamom, juniper and coriander for a flavor profile that pays homage to ouzo.

According to Black Cat Distillery, purists will enjoy this gin neat but everyone is welcome to pair it with mint and a favorite mixer.

Candy pairing: With ouzo in mind, this Halloween spirit would be perfectly paired with black licorice! Sorry to the licorice haters out there, but we are personally huge fans of the stuff.

Hendrick’s has quite a whimsical, creepy branding going on for its Orbium Gin. From the eyeball and bone imagery to the wormwood botanical, Hendrick’s Orbium Gin would make for a welcomed guest in any Halloween cocktail.

Orbium Gin is for fans of bitter tonic who can’t seem to get enough of the stuff, as it includes additional extracts of quinine. The spirit is also made with blue lotus blossom, resulting in gin with flavor profiles described as zesty and floral with an “unexpected alluringly bitter climax.”

Hendrick’s recommends serving this gin in an Orbium Martini, garnished with a cucumber slice.

Candy pairing: We need to compliment this quinine-packed gin with a sweet honey-flavored candy. Halloween’s iconic treat, candy corn, is honey-based and would make for a fun pairing to nibble on while you sip your bitter brew.

Scapegrace has whipped up a gin worthy of Halloween magic! This gin is tinted black through the combination of naturally sourced pigments from butterfly pea (the botanical that makes Empress 1908 indigo), aronia berry, saffron, pineapple and sweet potato.

Scapegrace provides the following image to help us understand the color mixology behind its midnight-hued gin.

Scapegrace Black Gin changes colors when acid is added to it, making it an excellent party-trick booze to impress friends with your witchy magic powers.

Candy pairing: This gin is described as juniper-forward with citrus, licorice and menthol notes. Scapegrace Co-Founder Mark Neal recommends trying the spirit with tonic and an apple garnish. Let’s follow suit in our own way and drink this gin while enjoying a Caramel Apple Pop.

New Alchemy Distilling’s Fleurette Vermilion Gin gives us major apothecary vibes. We imagine this to be the perfect gin for a potion-brewing wizard or bird-beaked plague doctor.

This red-hued gin derives its color from hibiscus petals and includes tasting notes from rose, honey and ginger.

Fleurette Vermilion Gin is only produced in small batched and won “Best in Class” in the 2018 Craft Distillers Spirits Competition. A recommended serve for the gin is a cocktail named “Scarlet Punch,” developed by Mixologist Vince Lee in California. The cocktail includes grapefruit-pink peppercorn oleo, cinnamon syrup, lime juice, absinthe and bitters.

Candy pairing: Taking inspiration from the “Scarlet Punch,” this gin would work well with cinnamon-flavored candy like Red Hots or Hot Tamales. We also think dark chocolate would pair beautifully.

We hope you have a happy gin-infused Halloween. Cheers!