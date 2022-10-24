‘Feel Good’ With Gorillaz Limited-Edition Bottle of Smirnoff

Damon Albarn’s English virtual band, Gorillaz, has partnered with Smirnoff to launch a limited-edition bottling of No. 21 vodka featuring imagery of the band’s characters.

According to The Spirits Business, this collaboration is intended to demonstrate the “endless possibilities” that come from “embracing the power of distinctiveness.”

“Nothing to see here folks – just the OG vodka brand teaming up with the OG virtual band,” said fictional bassist, Murdoc. “Cheers Smirnoff – pleasure doing business with you! I’m not usually one for labels, but this is a beauty!”

The partnership also includes the creation of four cocktails inspired by each Gorillaz band member. One of the cocktails, the “Vodka Murdini,” is made with vodka, Belsazar dry vermouth, olive brine, an optional dash of saline and a pickle garnish, according to a launch video published on Gorillaz Expresso’s YouTube channel. The cocktail sources its name from Murdoc’s fan-given nickname, pickles (he’s green, so it’s appropriate).

According to both Gorillaz and Smirnoff, this partnership will lead to a “a truly original experience” later this year.

“Smirnoff is built on the spirit of originality and individuality in all forms; Gorillaz are true originals who dare to push the boundaries in everything they do,” said Head of Smirnoff GB Mark Jarman in a report. “We are thrilled to be working with the band to continue creating originality and disrupting the creativity of cocktails.”

In February, the band released a new album titled “Cracker Island.” The record includes a new song, “New Gold,” featuring Bootie Brown and Tame Impala.

The Gorillaz x Smirnoff vodka bottles will be available for purchase via Amazon on Oct. 27.

