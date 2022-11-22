Gorillaz and Smirnoff to Host Virtual Mixology Masterclass With Murdoc Niccals

Damon Albarn’s English virtual band Gorillaz and Smirnoff Vodka have announced a virtual mixology masterclass starring a 3D-rendered Murdoc Niccals, Gorillaz’s bassist, the Spirits Business reported. According to the promotional video published on the Gorillaz YouTube channel, the event will take place on Nov. 24 at 6pm GMT.

Gorillaz and Smirnoff first indicated this “truly original experience” would take place when the two entities partnered to produce a limited-edition bottle of vodka in late October. The Gorillaz x Smirnoff vodka sold out in under 24 hours, per The Spirits Business.

The partnership also included the creation of four cocktails inspired by each Gorillaz band member.

According to the report, fans who wish to participate will need to supply their own bottle of Smirnoff’s No. 21 vodka, jigger beaker, cocktail shaker, ice, Martini glass, vermouth, olive brine and pickles. The cocktail on Niccals’ menu is his own signature drink, the “Vodka Murdini,” garnished with a pickle — inspired by the bassist’s fan-given nickname, pickles (he’s green, so it’s appropriate).

At the end of the cocktail class, Niccals will conduct a Q&A session where he will answer fan questions live.

“When we blend our creativity with our partners, we create innovative and disruptive new experiences for audiences to enjoy,” said Mark Jarman, head of Smirnoff GB, per the report.

“Gorillaz are entertainment originators and real pioneers. This masterclass is a true testament to the endless possibilities that arise from embracing the true power of originality.”

At the end of the promotional video, Niccals tells fans to “come for the cocktails, stay for the banter.”

In February, the band released a new album titled “Cracker Island.” The record includes a new song, “New Gold,” featuring Bootie Brown and Tame Impala. The virtual band is comprised of four cartoon members, Niccals , 2-D, Noodle and Russel.

