Gordon's Gin New Ready to Drink Pink Gin and Lemonade

Diageo-owned top gin brand Gordon’s Gin is set to launch a new ready-to-drink product this October, according to Asian Trader. The new RTD beverage will be made with Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin and lemonade.

“Following the success of Gordon’s Premium Pink and knowing the huge opportunity within the RTD category, we were keen to replicate the popular Gordon’s Premium Pink & lemonade in an accessible format for more consumers to enjoy,” said the Head of Gordon’s at Diageo GB Jessica Lace, according to Asian Trader.

Currently, Diageo’s RTD brands make up a 59% share of the sub-category’s total sales while 61% of Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin serves are made with lemonade, as detailed in a report.

Canned at 5% ABV, the drink will first be launched in Waitrose and Tesco in October. A wider retailer and wholesale launch is planned for early next year.

“The launch of Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin and Lemonade ready-to-drink RTD does exactly that and places the brand at the forefront of emerging trends,” Lace mentioned, according to Asian Trader. We’re excited to be offering the high-quality, vibrant liquid in a convenient format that shoppers can enjoy and that retailers can capitalise on.”

As stated in a market study conducted by the Distilled Spirits Council, supplier revenue in the spirits-based RTD category rose by 42.3% to $1.6 billion in 2021.

Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin is distilled with angelica, orris root, coriander and licorice. Fruits used in the gin are raspberries, strawberries and redcurrant. According to Gordon’s, the recipe is inspired by an original Gordon’s recipe from the 1880s.

Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin and Lemonade will retail for £2.19 per can.

