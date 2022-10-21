'Playful Luxury' Dress Code Required to Try New Gordon's Gin

Gordon’s Gin will be hosting a music experience and gin launch, Gordon’s Playground, on Saturday in Lagos, Nigeria. According to Guinness Nigeria-owned Gordon’s Moringa, the event will feature two new fruit-flavored gins: Sunset Orange and Pink Berry.

Gordon’s Playground has issued a “playful luxury” dress code for its strictly by-invitation event. We imagine this dress code to be a whimsical combination of designer street wear and statement jewelry. Maybe a pair of chunky sneakers for added playfulness?

The event will also be a place to enjoy music performances from artists such as Ladipoe, Reekado Banks, Sheye Banks, Pearl Cardy, DJ Anonymous, DJ Consequence and DJ Davesound.

This isn’t the first time Gordon’s has combined gin and music. Last year, Nigerian singer and songwriter WurlD was announced as Gordon’s brand ambassador in Nigeria. The musician can be seen rocking some playful luxury attire while sipping on Gordon’s Sunset Orange in a recent photoshoot.

“Locally, white spirit sales continue to grow because of factors such as enticing flavours that allow the adventurous gin lovers to cater to a range of tastes and recipes, said Head of Innovation at Diageo Morumo Maleka in a report. “Now with the arrival of these two new flavours, just in time for summer, you can impress your friends by serving Mzansi’s favourite gin with tonic, ice, and the appropriate wedges of fruit to suit your preferred summer flavour.”

Both flavored gins are bottled at 35% ABV and are technically classified as aperitifs. Still, that’s more gin for the world to enjoy!

