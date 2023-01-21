This Scottish Gin Is Made With 24-Karat Gold - Gin Raiders

This Scottish Gin Is Made With 24-Karat Gold
We’ve seen gin tinted with saffron, steeped with shiraz grapes and bottled in hand-blown glass — but we have yet to see a true gin speckled with gold!
Gilded Gin is a visually appealing addition to the premium spirits category and claims to be the “original 24kt gold gin.” The only other spirit that readily comes to mind with gold in the mix is Smirnoff Gold, and it’s hard to come by. It also isn’t gin.
Furthermore, when it comes to gold in gin, the only other available products are the ever-trendy snow globe gin liqueurs offered by Marks & Spencer and Aldi. These same light-up liqueurs also happed to be at the center of a lengthy legal battle where it was alleged that Aldi copied the design of Marks & Spencer’s holiday product. While certainly dazzling with gold, these are sweet liqueurs with ABVs around 20%.
So, why not turn to a Scottish gin brand that’s ready to serve up some 41% ABV gold flake fun? Swiss 24-karat edible gold is added to the Scotland-made gin and we think that exudes pure elegance… someone should sip this spirit in long silk gloves and a golden floor-length gown.
Per the brand, Gilded Gin is best enjoyed with “soda water and a slice of orange or alternatively Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic.” Yum.
Classic gin botanicals such as juniper, angelica root and citrus peel are used in Gilded Gin, but elderflower and Valencian clementine stand out. Of course, the gold flakes also stand out, but don’t do much in terms of flavor and are truly there for your aesthetic pleasure.
If you want to take your Gilded Gin experience to the next level, the brand also sells some exceptionally opulent glasses encrusted with gold diamante.
Find a bottle of Gilden Gin here, priced at £43.00 (53.25).
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Gin Raiders at no additional cost to you.