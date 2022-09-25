24kt Gold Flakes in Gin? Gilded Gin Says Yes! - Gin Raiders

We’ve seen gin tinted with saffron, steeped with shiraz grapes and bottled in hand-blown glass. But we have yet to see a gin bespeckled with gold. Gilded Gin busts through the door to show us otherwise by throwing a handful of glitter in our faces.

This sparkly gin is another welcomed addition to the premium spirits category. Gilded Gin claims to be the “original 24kt gold gin” and we believe them. The only other spirit that readily comes to mind with gold in the mix is Smirnoff Gold, and it’s hard to come by. It also isn’t gin.

Why not turn to a gin brand that’s up-and-coming and ready to serve up some gold flake fun? Swiss 24 karat edible gold is added to the Scotland made gin and we think that exudes pure elegance. Someone should drink this gin in long silk gloves and a golden floor-length gown.

Gilded Gin will cost you around $40, which makes it quite the affordable premium spirit. The gin’s ABV is 41% and the website states that Gilded Gin should be enjoyed with “soda water and a slice of orange or alternatively Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic.” Yum.

Expected gin botanicals are used in Gilded Gin, but elderflower and Valencian clementine stand out to us. Of course the gold flakes also stand out, but they are completely flavorless.

If you want to take your Gilded Gin experience to the next level, the brand also sells some exceptionally opulent glasses encrusted with gold diamante.

