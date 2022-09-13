‘Entire Stock’ of Gin Stolen From Bar, Worth Over $1000

In the early hours of Monday morning, a bar in Wigan, England, was broken into with over £1,000 ($1,153) worth of gin stolen.

As reported by Wigan Today, the intruder busted into The Hoot through the sliding glass door using a crowbar. The damage to the door has resulted in “thousands of £££ damage,” The Hoot wrote on Facebook.

Since money was not left overnight in the bar’s cash register, the thief proceeded to steal up to 50 bottles of gin. This was the bar’s “entire stock” of gin, The Hoot wrote on Facebook. The bottles of booze were then stuffed into Lidl reusable bags.

The Hoot mentions that the culprit left the premises on “what appears to be a red/orange mountain bike” with a covered face. The thief was last seen around 1a.m. traveling towards Southlands Ave.

The Hoot is a small business owned by Craig Jones that serves up more than gins like Malfy or Plymouth. The micropub also offers coffee and local craft beer. Additionally, in July The Hoot participated in a fundraising event, Nige’s Knackered Knees, in support of Empathy Northwest CIC, which offers mental health services in the UK.

At the time of reporting this crime, the suspect is still at large. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the UK Crimestoppers.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter