'I'm a Bit Taken Aback Actually': Gin Shop Owner Ordered to Paint Purple Storefront Gray

An owner of a gin shop in Edinburgh, Scotland, has “nowhere left to go” after a months-long battle with a Scottish Government council comes to an end, ruling that his bright purple storefront must be returned to a “muted grey colour,” reported Edinburgh Live.

The owner of House of Boë, Andrew Richardson, first received notice of an issue with his richly hued gin shop in October, when the council ordered him to change the storefront’s color after an anonymous complaint. Following the order, a petition titled “Save our Colourful Painted Shop Exterior” was started, garnering almost 2,000 signatures as House of Boë’s customers showed their support.

Richardson painted his business purple last year as part of a £200,000 ($243,430.40) refurbishment of the previously run-down bank building. According to the report, he was unaware that permission was needed, as the street his business resides on is already quite colorful.

“Half the high street is a different colour,” Richardson argued, per Edinburgh Live.

Despite other shops on the same street displaying various shades of blue, teal and bright red, the council stated that painting House of Boë’s storefront “a single dark and muted grey colour to a white and purple colour scheme” had “affected the character of the listed building, thereby requiring listed building consent,” according to Edinburgh Live.

“We thought we had a chance…It’s really disappointing – I’m a bit taken aback actually,” said Richardson, per the report.

“I’m left with nowhere to go now. The only way you can take it further is if there’s a legal challenge on something which we haven’t got.”

House of Boë boasts a wide range of gin, gin liqueurs, vodka and ready-to-drink cocktails. Some of the shop’s spirited offerings include Bramble Gin, Violet Gin, Apple & Lime Gin, Passion Fruit Gin and Scottish Gin.

The brand’s name is derived from Professor Franz de la Boë, a man accredited with inventing an early form of gin in 1658 amid his efforts to craft a medicinal tonic.

According to Edinburgh Live, Richardson has agreed to repaint his gin shop, which he estimates will cost about £4,000 ($4,868.90).

Read next:

Gin Bar Forced to Close After Decades-Old Planning Restriction ‘No One Even Knew About’ Was Found

5 Essential Scottish Gins to Add to Your Home Bar

What Is Old Tom Gin? The Spirited Bridge Between the Original Gin and London Dry

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.