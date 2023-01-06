Premium Gin Seventy One Now Available in This City

Seventy One Gin has expanded its reach to Glasgow, Scotland, and can now be found for sale at artisan shop Billington’s of Lenzie, per Glasgow Live.

This is great news for juniper lovers, as it means an emerging top-shelf gin can reach the tastebuds of new imbibers. And in the same fashion as other unique and inspired premium gins, Seventy One boasts rare ingredients and a gorgeous bottle.

If you get the impression of a luxury perfume bottle when eyeing Seventy One’s sleek vessel, you’d be absolutely correct. This gin’s distillation method and branding take inspiration from perfume.

“In the making of Seventy One Gin, although we respect the history of the spirit, our curiosity has led us to an uncharted path,” said Steve Wilson, master distiller. “Our gin is formed by the distillation of each and every botanical separately, at their pinnacle of expression, with the most precise methods, to get their absolute best. Just like a perfumer would.”

As for special, Seventy One is made with the flower from the Queen of the Night cactus. The milky-white flower blooms once a year and only at night, wilting just before dawn.

Additionally, the gin is rested for 71 nights in a mix of oak casks. The gin is described as tasting of crushed juniper, pine, bright citrus, rose petals, vanilla and almond.

“Setting out to reclaim gin’s rightful place as an enthralling spirit of the night, SEVENTY ONE is designed for the after-hours, casting aside the traditional gin experience, challenging category norms, and establishing itself as a playfully provocative, yet luxurious spirit,” wrote Billington’s.

“Each limited edition is gently rested for 71 nights in select oak casks, delivering an unparalleled smoothness and an added dimension of complexity, imbuing the spirit with a golden glow.”

If this gin sounds like your type of tipple, it can be found for purchase at Billington’s, priced at £168.00 ($203.19).

