This Gin Is Giving 100% of its Profits to Support Women in the Wine Industry

An equality-based spirits industry initiative, the Australian Women in Wine Awards (AWIWA), has announced the release of a new gin with 100 percent of its profits being used to “assist women to flourish and succeed in their chosen profession in the Australian wine industry,” reported Drinks Trade.

Hear Me Roar Gin follows the success of a 2019 Hear Me Roar Shiraz that raised $40,000 for women in wine. Initially, the group considered releasing another wine but shifted gears after recognizing how much Australian women also love gin after holding a vote.

“One of the winemakers involved with the HMR Shiraz is now a distiller, and she was keen to give this a crack, so we thought why not?!” AWIWA wrote.

According to AWIWA, the gin will be made with blackcurrant leaf, native finger lime and Tasmanian pepper berry — a botanical combination sent in by Tracy Taylor, whose name will be featured on the bottle.

“Having been in the wine Industry for over 25 years I love that I can give back and help support other women coming through,” said Rebekah Richardson, maker of Hear Me Roar Gin, AWIWA Board member, winemaker and owner and distiller of Lucid Distilling, per the report.

“I feel it is our responsibility to do what we can to be the change we want to see. I love the energy that the Australian Women in Wine advisory board brings to this project and I feel fortunate to be surrounded by so many fantastic women who are not only colleagues, but also friends. The hear me roar project is a great way to lift up the next generation of women in our wine community,” Richardson added, according to Drinks Trade.

Interested in sending your support to women in the Australian wine industry? A bottle of Hear Me Roar Gin can be purchased for $110 per bottle with free shipping included within Australia.

