Man Caught Stealing Gin After 'Not Well Planned' Theft

A 50-year-old man has pleaded guilty to theft from a shop after stealing the contents of a bottle of gin liqueur from an England-based variety store, reported News & Star.

According to the report, the man walked into a Whitehaven Home Bargains on Oct. 24, grabbed two bottles of gin liqueur and emptied one bottle into a flask that he kept in his backpack. The empty gin bottle was then placed back on the store’s shelf.

The gin liqueur’s flavor was described as “elderflower lime and fig.” Based on this description, the emptied bottle of gin was most likely the Home Bargains-exclusive 20% ABV Elf Elderflower, Lime and Fig Gin Liqueur that was released in 2021, originally priced at £7.99 ($9.85).

The man left the store after buying some “sweets” — but “made no attempt to pay for the gin,” News & Star reported. In a later police interview, the man admitted to the offense, mentioning that he might have been high or drunk and had bipolar disorder.

John Cooper, who was defending the man in court, said: “It’s not well planned. Why take a second one and put it back?”

“He was having a problem with drink,” Cooper continued, per News & Star. “He was having trouble with his mental health but he knows that doesn’t excuse it.”

According to News & Star, the man must pay £85 ($104.86 ) in “costs” and a £48 ($59.21) victim surcharge alongside a fine of £120 ($148.04) and £6.99 ($8.62) in compensation to the shop.

