What Is the Main Flavor of Gin? - Gin Raiders

There are no secrets here, the main flavor of gin is juniper, a botanical with a flavor profile described as tasting of resin, sap and pine.

These woody and spicy tasting notes are precisely what make gin such a special spirit, so don’t let a tree-biting tang turn you away. You’d be hard-pressed to find another liquor on the shelf with the bravery to balance berries, roots, flowers and herbs as gin does.

Juniper Berries aren’t Actually Berries

They are the modified conifer cones of an evergreen tree. Even if juniper berries are not technically a berry, it’s okay to say “juniper berry” when referring to these little cones; no one is going to call the fruit police.

Some familiar evergreen trees in the same vein as juniper trees are pines, firs and Christmas trees. These types of trees are called “evergreen” because they hold on to their needle-like leaves all year long. They are forever…green!



Juniper trees don’t fruit but produce berry-like cones. The cones appear fleshy and ripen to a deep blueberry color. To be used in gin, juniper berries are harvested before fully ripened and then dried. After the berries are dried, they’re considered a spice.



Why Is Juniper the Main Flavor of Gin?

Juniper berries were historically used for their believed medicinal properties. Malt wine and juniper berries were brewed together by Italian monks in the 11th century to make purported healing draughts and, hey, piney wine is a lot more fun to consume than a handful of crunchy berries.

These juniper-based medicines evolved into Dutch Genever, the true origin of gin. Genever later inspired London dry and Old Tom style gins once it reached the U.K. during the 17th century. Today, juniper berries are still considered useful as a diuretic while also being full of vitamins A and C. Juniper berry tea is sipped for its antioxidant properties. We’d rather just drink some gin.

Throughout all of the centuries gin has spent being enjoyed, key flavors have been changed and re-prioritized. For example, modern style gins downplay juniper to let other unique botanicals shine, like flowers, tropical fruit or tea leaves. Take a close look at modern gin and its evolution here.

If juniper isn’t exactly your cup of tea, look for fruity gins or gin liqueurs to get your foot in the gin door. If you adore juniper, then continue to enjoy London dry gins, where juniper truly performs!

Read next:

Here’s Why This $5,000 Cocktail Is the Most Expensive Gin Drink in the World

5 Best Gins for Beginners

Gin-Soaked Raisins: Natural Remedy for Arthritis or Complete Health Hoax?

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.