What Is Gin? A Beginner’s Guide to Juniper Spirits

What is gin, where did it come from — and how is it made?

Gin, an age-old elixir that has stood the test of time, is far more than just a popular spirit on the shelves of bars and liquor stores. With its origins deeply rooted in history and its diverse array of flavor profiles, gin has evolved from a medicinal remedy to a refined libation of choice for connoisseurs and cocktail enthusiasts alike.

Here, we present a beginner’s guide to gin to help you better understand this delicious and multifaceted spirit.

What Is Gin?

Gin is a type of alcohol that is made with juniper berries as a key ingredient. Gin ranges in alcohol by volume percentage from as low as 37.5% in the United Kingdom and 40% in the United States to as high as 76% (phew, that’s strong!).

Gin is also typically defined as an unaged, clear spirit, although different styles of gin exist to include special production methods that transform it. For example, barrel-aged gin is rested in wood barrels to lend the spirit a straw or ambery hue and oaky, vanilla tasting notes. Meanwhile, pink gin is simply gin that has been colored pink by distilling or steeping it with richly pigmented ingredients like raspberries or rhubarb.

Where Is Gin From?

Gin’s earliest origin story dates back to the 17th century in the Netherlands. During this time, Dutch physician Franciscus Sylvius was believed to have been the first to create a medicinal concoction known as jenever or genever. The word genever is derived from the Dutch word for juniper, “jeneverbes,” which was a prominent botanical in the malted grain-based spirit.

Originally, jenever was crafted as a medicinal tonic, believed to possess healing properties and used to treat a variety of ailments such as kidney problems and stomach disorders. Its primary ingredients included malt wine, a grain-based distillate, and a blend of botanicals, with juniper at the forefront. As the concoction’s popularity grew, it gradually transitioned from being a medicinal remedy to a recreational drink.

Genever is still made today but is different from gin through its specific regional denomination and its use of malt wine. Gin can be made anywhere across the globe, while genever can only be made in Holland, Belgium and specific areas of France and Germany.

The 17th century saw an influx of English soldiers fighting in the Dutch War of Independence, and many of these soldiers brought genever back to England. It was during this time that “genever” underwent a transformation in England, becoming what we now know as gin.

Soon after, the London dry style emerged and grew in popularity. Thus, England is considered the birthplace of London dry gin, while the concept of a juniper-flavored spirit is Dutch in origin.

What Is Gin Made From?

Gin is primarily made from grain-based spirits, such as barley, corn, rye or wheat. Its key flavoring agent is juniper berries, providing the spirit its signature “piney” or “Christmas tree-like” taste.

Take a closer look at what juniper berries are here.

Additional botanicals like coriander, various citrus peels, angelica root and other herbs and spices are added to enrich the complexity of flavors. Other common botanicals you will see in your standard gin include peppercorn, licorice, almonds, orris root, grains of paradise, cinnamon and cassia.

How Is Gin Made?

Gin is made through a distillation process that starts with a neutral grain spirit. The botanicals used, notably juniper berries, are placed in the still or suspended in a basket above it. The spirit is then heated, allowing the vapor to pass through the botanicals, extracting their essential oils and flavors.

This vapor-infusion method contributes to gin’s complex profile. After distillation, the spirit is often diluted with water to achieve the desired alcohol content. Some gins may undergo additional aging or flavoring processes.

Is Gin Vodka?

Gin is not vodka. Vodka and gin are two different types of spirits. Gin is a spirit characterized by its juniper and botanical-driven flavor, whereas vodka is frequently characterized by its neutral, flavorless profile.

However, since flavored vodka does exist, the line between the two spirits is drawn on whether or not it is flavored with juniper berries. If a neutral grain spirit is flavored with juniper berries, it would then technically be gin.

Another key point of differentiating the two clear spirits is that gin is predominately flavored with real, natural ingredients (fruit, herbs, nuts and roots), while flavored vodka tends to include sweeteners and artificial flavors. Of course, there are vodkas that are distilled with real ingredients, but it’s still vodka if there is no juniper.

What Does Gin Taste Like?

Gin offers a diverse range of flavors, predominantly led by the distinct taste of juniper berries. Its profile can be described as piney, herbal and slightly citrusy, with an almost refreshing and zippy character. The presence of other botanicals, like coriander, angelica root and citrus peel, adds complexity and depth.

Depending on the type and brand, gin may vary from dry and traditional to floral, fruity or spiced, offering a spectrum of tasting experiences.

Is Gin Gluten Free?

Gin is gluten-free. According to Beyond Celiac, the distillation process removes gluten proteins from the grains used to create the neutral spirit base, making the final product safe for most individuals with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease.

However, it is essential to exercise caution when purchasing flavored or infused gins, as some brands may add gluten-containing ingredients during post-distillation flavoring. It’s advisable to always check the label or contact the spirits producer to ensure the gin is free from any potential gluten cross-contamination.

If you have a gluten intolerance, it’s best to select gins with a clear gluten-free label to enjoy the spirit worry-free.

Is Gin Vegan?

According to Dominika Piasecka from The Vegan Society, the majority of distilled spirits, including bourbon, whisky, vodka, gin and rum, are vegan. However, cream-based liqueurs and products mentioning honey on the label are exceptions.

Although gin rarely contains honey, it’s essential to check the bottle’s label for any indication. For instance, Calendonia Spirits’ Barr Hill Gin is upfront about its use of raw honey.

Read even more about gin’s vegan status here.

Is Gin Good For You?

While moderate alcohol consumption, including gin, has been associated with certain potential health benefits, it is essential to approach the topic with caution. Gin contains various botanicals, such as juniper berries, which may possess antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. However, these properties are lost once the ingredients are distilled and processed into liquor.

Additionally, excessive alcohol intake can lead to adverse health effects, including liver damage, addiction and an increased risk of certain diseases. It’s crucial to drink gin (and all alcohol products) responsibly and in moderation, considering individual health conditions and consulting a healthcare professional if necessary.

For more on gin’s association with bizarre health remedies, check out our piece on gin-soaked raisins.

What Is Gin and Tonic?

A gin and tonic is a widely popular cocktail consisting of gin, tonic water, ice and sometimes a lime wedge. This two-part cocktail started its life as a preventive measure for malaria in the 19th century as British soldiers stationed in India faced the challenge of thwarting the deadly mosquito-borne disease.

Quinine, derived from the bark of the cinchona tree, was used due to its anti-malarial properties. However, it is intensely bitter and unpalatable on its own. To make quinine easier to ingest, the soldiers mixed it with sugar, water and lime, creating tonic water. To further counteract the bitterness of quinine, they began adding gin, which resulted in the birth of the classic gin and tonic cocktail we know today.

Dive even deeper into the gin and tonic’s origin story here.

