What Is Pimm's Cup? The Quintessential British Cocktail That Started as Health Remedy

Amid the clinking of ice and the vibrant hum of conversations at garden parties and summer soirées, there’s a quintessential British cocktail that has effortlessly stood the test of time — the Pimm’s Cup. But what exactly is this fruity drink and where did it come from?

What Is a Pimm’s Cup?

Pimm’s Cup is a popular British cocktail made using Pimm’s No. 1 Cup, English-style lemonade (lemon-flavored soft drink), chopped fruit and mint. Pimm’s No. 1 Cup is a gin-based fruit cup, a type of liqueur flavored with spices, herbs and fruits. Some variations of the Pimm’s Cup drink swap out lemonade for ginger ale and lemon juice.

A Pimm’s Cup is also a great low-ABV cocktail, as Pimm’s No. 1 Cup is bottled at 25% ABV and no other type of alcohol is used in the drink.

Where did the Pimm’s Cup Come From?

Pimm’s Cup originated in the mid-19th century. Created by James Pimm, a London oyster bar owner, it was initially sold as a medicinal drink intended to improve digestion. Pimm combined gin with quinine, herbs and spices to create his bar’s “house cup.” According to Tasting Table, the original recipe may have offered unique digestive attributes due to gin’s juniper berry ingredient. Additionally, quinine, a key component in tonic water, historically treated malaria, further enhancing the drink’s alleged healing potential.

Pimm began selling bottled concentrated versions of his drinks, allowing people to purchase them from stores and prepare them at home by adding lemonade. In 1851, Pimm’s began large-scale production and by 1859, the distillery began selling its products commercially.

The Pimm’s Cup cocktail evolved as bartenders and hosts experimented with variations, adding ingredients like lemonade, ginger ale and a variety of fresh fruits, cucumbers and mint.

Beyond the original gin-based Pimm’s No. 1 Cup, the brand has created six other expressions spotlighting different spirits. Pimm’s No. 2 Cup, based on Scotch whisky, was discontinued in 1970. Pimm’s No. 3 Cup, initially made with brandy, was phased out in 1970 but reappeared in 2004 as Pimm’s Winter Cup. Pimm’s No. 4 Cup featured dark rum, while No. 5 Cup, developed as an alternative to No. 2 for Canada, became popular globally. Pimm’s No. 6 Cup, based on vodka, experienced multiple reintroductions and discontinuations. Pimm’s No. 7 Cup, made with tequila, was a rare limited release designed for the American market.

Currently, Pimm’s is owned by spirits giant Diageo, the same company that owns popular gin brands like Gordon’s, Tanqueray — and even Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin.

Pimm’s Cup Today

The Pimm’s Cup has become a beloved classic, symbolizing British summer traditions and leisure. Today, the cocktail is famously associated with Wimbledon, London’s annual tennis tournament. Deemed one of the prestigious event’s two official drinks (the other is Champagne), Wimbledon watchers drank an estimated 270,000 Pimm’s Cups in 2023, according to Forbes.

The Pimm’s Cup is also considered the official cocktail for numerous other English summer events including the Chelsea Flower Show, the Henley Royal Regatta and the Royal Ascot.

The fruity cocktail has also been seen in the hands of gin-loving celebrities and royals, such as Stanley Tucci, King Charles and Catherine “Kate” Middleton.

How to Make a Pimm’s Cup

2 oz Pimm’s No. 1 Cup

4 oz sparkling lemonade, lemon-flavored soda (such as Sprite) or ginger ale and a splash of lemon juice

Ice

Slices of cucumber, orange, lemon and strawberry

Sprig of fresh mint

In a tall glass filled with ice cubes, pour in Pimm’s No. 1 Cup and mixer of choice. Drop in slices of cucumber, orange, lemon and strawberry.

Place a sprig of fresh mint in the glass and give the drink a gentle stir to ensure everything is well-mixed.

Feel free to adjust the proportions of ingredients to match your taste preferences, and have fun experimenting with different garnishes. For a stronger drink, consider adding in a one-ounce pour of your favorite London dry gin.

