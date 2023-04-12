Here’s Why You Don’t Like Gin (and Why You Should Give it a 2nd Chance)

Some people think gin tastes like Christmas trees, Pine-Sol, potpourri and jet fuel. And because of these cruel comparisons, gin is sadly tossed to the side.

While we’ll be among the first to hope these lovely imbibers expand their palates, it’s a sad, sad predicament to be in, isn’t it? To entirely write off an entire group of spirits simply because the opportunity to try more expressions hasn’t happened yet. Well, there’s no time like the present!

Here, we take a look at why some people don’t like gin and, if things go well, help them consider giving the spirit a second chance.

You Just Don’t Like Tonic

Have you ever had yourself a classic gin and tonic and soon discovered that it was better off being tossed in the nearest sink? You’re certainly not alone in this train of thought, as a huge obstacle that comes with trying to like gin is not liking its most famous mixer.

While tonic water now comes in a glorious range of fruity, botanical flavors since its 19th-century origins, the beverage is still an odd mix of bitter quinine and cloying sugar. Your solution to moving forward is to try other cocktails and stop worrying about tonic (though it will be a little sad to see you go).

For the tonic hater: consider trying crowd-pleasing gin cocktails like a Bee’s Knees, Salty Dog, Last Word, Monkey Gland or Clover Club. These balanced boozy drinks know how to work with gin’s tasting notes by utilizing citrus juices, fruity flavors and just the right amount of sweetness!

Juniper Is Your Enemy

Since gin is classified as a spirit made with juniper berries, one huge reason you don’t like it is that you don’t enjoy the dominant taste of gin’s key, piney ingredient. Well, there’s great news! There are entire categories of gins that are recognized for being largely juniper-backward.

To start off, modern gins like Aviation, Hendrick’s, Roku and Barr Hill downplay juniper in favor of other ingredients, such as sasparilla, rose, savory vegetables, tea leaves and honey. So, you really can’t loathe all of gin if you haven’t tried its many different offerings.

Other non-juniper-heavy styles to dip your toes into are barrel-aged and Old Tom. Barrel-aged gin is perfect for the fan of whiskey, with its commonly highlighted notes of oak, vanilla, baking spices, brown sugar and barrel char. Meanwhile, Old Tom gin is on the sweeter side, frequently presenting tastes of citrus, custard and earthy herbs.

If you don’t like juniper: in addition to the excellent modern gins we listed above, consider trying Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin, Ransom Old Tom Gin, District Made Barrel Rested Ivy City Gin, Old Duff Genever Single Malt or Stonecutter Spirits Single Barrel Gin.

Give Gin a Second Chance!

We know it’s possible to have a bad tasting session or two, it happens to the best of us. But to dismiss an entire, massive category of spirits is just too easy. Be brave, be open to new flavors, drink responsibly and consider trying gin again. However, this time, go in with the knowledge of why gin didn’t work for you in the past and test out different cocktails or new styles.

Now if all else fails, and gin really is not your thing… that’s okay! Maybe rum, tequila or whiskey are more your fashion.

Cheers!

