Gin-Soaked Raisins: Natural Remedy for Arthritis or Complete Health Hoax?

Many individuals seek natural remedies to help alleviate the chronic pain caused by arthritis. One purported cure you may cross paths with is eating a spoonful of gin-soaked raisins every day. While quite the delicious boozy snack, can they actually soothe the pains of inflammation?

Do Gin-Soaked Raisins Help Arthritis?

No hard evidence suggests that eating gin-soaked raisins helps with arthritis. So far, only anecdotal evidence can back the believed healing properties of raisins soaked in gin.

The folk remedy dates back to the 1990s when American radio broadcaster Paul Harvey popularized it. According to The Oklahoman, Harvey introduced the remedy to his radio audience after sharing his belief that it lessened the pain of his arthritis. Harvey also claimed that the dosage calls for eating nine raisins a day. Apparently, no one is certain where that number came from.

Commenting on the gin-soaked raisin trend in 1994, Rheumatologist Dr. Richard Hess noted that the remedy’s success is “mostly psychological – but the alcohol probably helps.”

“I’ve found it most beneficial when patients soaked their raisins in gin, then threw the raisins away and drank the gin,” Hess said, jokingly, according to The Oklahoman.

The Alleged Benefits

While no hard evidence can confirm that eating raisins soaked in gin can help alleviate any type of pain, some sources still discuss the alleged benefits of the boozy treat.

First, if you choose to consume any form of liquor, please do so responsibly and in safe moderation. Since gin-soaked raisins are, in fact, laden with liquor, they should be treated just like any other alcohol. This means that slamming a whole jar of gin-soaked raisins in one sitting may not be the best thing to do for certain people.

Additionally, any anecdotal evidence of gin-soaked raisins alleviating pain may most likely be the effects of ingesting a spot of gin.

That being said, some components of gin-soaked raisins have been noted as possibly having anti-inflammatory properties. For instance, according to a study titled “Potential of Juniperus communis L as a nutraceutical in human and veterinary medicine,” juniper — a key ingredient in gin — was closely analyzed. It was determined that the chemical compound amentoflavone, when isolated from common juniper, had “potential useful anti-arthritic activity.”

Therefore, only juniper has been linked to possible anti-inflammatory properties, but, once made into gin, these believed health benefits are lost during the distillation process.

Yet, all hope is not lost! Gin-soaked raisins are still a neat treat for those of legal drinking age. They boast quite a unique botanical punch, packed in delightfully bite-sized dried fruits. So feel free to still enjoy your gin-soaked raisins, just know that they are not a science-backed cure for inflammation.

Gin-Soaked Raisins Recipe

Did you think we’d talk about gin-soaked raisins without giving you a recipe? Think again, our gin-loving friend!

1 cup Golden raisins

1 cup Juniper-forward gin (we suggest your favorite London dry)

1 Jar with a lid

Add your raisins to your jar. According to many iterations of gin-soaked raisin recipes, golden raisins are absolutely necessary (sorry, other raisins). Pour in your gin. Make sure the raisins are completely covered by the gin and then put the lid on your jar.

Now comes the hard part. Gin-soaked raisins do not happen overnight and require at least one week of daily stirring. So, every day for about a week, give your raisins a stir with a spoon. You can keep soaking your raisins for longer, which will allow them to take on a lot more of the gin.

These raisins can be stored in a cool cabinet or fridge and stay good for about a month.

Enjoy!

