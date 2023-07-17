Does a Gin and Tonic Repel Mosquitoes? A Expert Weighs In

In the realm of summer remedies, the belief that a gin and tonic can serve as mosquito repellent due to the presence of quinine in tonic water has persisted, reported Express. Weighing in on the topic, bite prevention expert Howard Carter dismissed this notion, explaining that quinine does not, in fact, possess repellent properties.

While quinine may provide some manner of protection against malaria, Carter emphasized that relying on gin and tonic as a mosquito repellent or a preventive measure for malaria is ill-advised, as modern anti-malarial medications offer far superior efficacy, per the report.

We’ve also addressed this topic before, with research revealing that one would need to consume 67 liters of modern tonic water to take in just one gram of quinine, which is still not enough to effectively treat the serious disease.

Moreover, the alcohol content in a gin and tonic might unwittingly attract mosquitoes and other insects. Research published in the Journal of the American Mosquito Control Association supports this claim, indicating that alcohol consumption significantly increases mosquito attraction. The research states that this is “perhaps because the body produces more carbon dioxide, more sweat, raises its temperature, or a combination of these.”

The study involved monitoring the sweat of individuals who consumed a 350-milliliter beer, and the results showed a higher frequency of mosquito landings on those who had consumed alcohol.

To minimize the risk of mosquito bites, according to Express, Carter suggested the CLOAK method:

C – Cover up arms and legs with suitable clothing

L – Light-colored clothes are strongly advisable because mosquitoes are attracted to dark ones

O – Odors, bodily or scented washing products and perfumes are strong attractants. So, wash ideally with citronella soaps, shampoo and shower gels or non-fragrant ones

A – Apply an effective, preferably natural, insect repellent. You should look for DEET and PMD

K – Keep away from stagnant water and other mosquito-dense areas if possible

While a gin and tonic may not repel mosquitoes, it still makes for a tasty summer-time sipper. So, drink responsibly and remember the CLOAK method to best prevent bites from pesky insects.

