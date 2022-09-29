Make a Gin Espresso Martini, It’s National Coffee Day! - Gin Raiders

September 29 is national coffee day. Let’s make sure to celebrate it right by including gin in on the fun.

An espresso martini is a cocktail in which vodka, coffee liqueur and espresso are shaken until icy cold and served in a chilled glass. The drink is iconic for its thick, frothy top and garnish of three coffee beans. Try not to accidentally swallow the coffee beans while you sip down the caffeinated boozy treat.

We’d like to take this cocktail to the next level by swapping out flavorless vodka for a nice spice-foward gin.

Ingredients

2 ounces spice-forward gin (recommendations below)

1 ounce coffee liqueur (usually Kahlúa)

1 ounce of chilled espresso

3 coffee beans for garnish

For a sweeter cocktail, add in 1/2 ounce of simple syrup and only 1/2 ounce of coffee liqueur. If you don’t have espresso at the ready, cold brew concentrate or regular coffee will work in a pinch.

Since we’re elevating the espresso martini, we want a gin that highlights spice. Look for botanicals such as anise, cassia, angelica, cardamom and black pepper. We recommend the following: Ada Lovelace Gin, Starkeeper Gin, Portobello Road No. 171 Gin and Driftless Glen Double Barrel Gin. Of course, don’t be afraid to use any gin you have on hand. It will still yield a tasty cocktail.

Instructions

In a cocktail shaker full of ice, add in all liquid ingredients. Shake it like you mean it! We want this cocktail to be super frothy, so shake hard for a solid 30 seconds or until the ingredients are properly chilled.

Strain into a chilled glass and top with your 3 coffee beans in an arrangement that makes you happy.

Enjoy your National Coffee Day cocktail! If you can’t get enough of the coffee revelries, International Coffee Day is celebrated on Oct. 1.