Gin Distillery Calls on Consumers to ‘Get Into the Spirit of Recycling’ by Returning Empty Bottles

An England-based gin distillery is calling on its consumers to “get in the spirit of recycling” by returning any empty bottles of its gin that you may have lying around, according to Brighton and Hove News.

If you happen to be holding on to an empty bottle of Brighton Gin, the distillery kindly asks that you consider bringing it back so it can be reused in a future batch of its juniper-rich spirit.

“It isn’t news to anybody that the world is in a bit of a strange place and there are shortages of vital things across all industries,” Brighton Gin said, per Brighton and Hove News. “For us it’s bottles in particular that have become scarce.”

“This is a call out to anyone who has spare Brighton Gin bottles in good nick to bring them back to the distillery so we can use them again.”

Brighton Gin currently produces a 40% ABV Pavilion Gin and a 57% ABV Seaside Strength Navy Gin. Both spirits have won a range of awards and place juniper and citrus at the forefront of their tasting experience.

Empty bottles of Brighton Gin can be returned to the distillery, located at 35a Vale Road, Portslade, BN41 1GD. The distillery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. When planning a visit, be sure to consider booking a distillery tour or gin school experience for a deeper dive into the gin-making process.

“You’ll always get a warm welcome here at Brighton Gin and you can pop in any time,” the distillery added, according to Brighton and Hove News.

