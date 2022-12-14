Distillery Hosts Recycling Program to Help Bars Reuse Its 'Stunning' Gin Bottles

A New Zealand gin distillery, Strange Nature, has launched a nationwide recycling program as a part of its continued efforts in sustainability, reported Scoop.

“We bottled our concoction in a vessel so stunning that nobody wants to throw it away. Then we introduced a hospitality recycling programme so they don’t have to,” the gin brand wrote.

As part of the program, Strang Nature collects, washes and refills its empty bottles.

The refilled bottles then make their way back to bars and restaurants around New Zealand.

“Strange Nature has always had an ethos of sustainability and traceability, paying homage to our origins and offering environmentally conscious consumers a product that shares their values,” said General Manager of Strange Nature Distillery, Rhys Julian, per the report.

No stranger to sustainability, Strange Nature Gin is made from the byproduct of Giesen Wines’ zero-alcohol Sauvignon Blanc. Using spinning cone technology, a clear spirit is extracted from the wine to then be distilled with a singular key botanical — juniper.

The gin retains the natural aromas and flavors of the wine it is sourced from, resulting in a spirit with tasting notes of green pepper, makrut lime, pineapple, black currant and grapefruit.

“Our hospitality recycling program is one of the steps we’re taking to ensure we live up to Strange Nature’s intention to minimise environmental impact,” Julian added. “We want to make it easier for our on-premise customers to make sustainable decisions for their businesses and their customers. We know we’re not perfect in our practices, but we’re committed to the journey and continuous improvement, and early feedback from our customers is positive about the steps we’re taking.”

Since its 2021 launch, Strange Nature Gin has been awarded the Innovation Award at the 2022 New Zealand Spirit Awards, Gold Medal at the international 2022 Gin Masters Competition, and Special commendation for design and packaging at The Drinks Business Awards 2022 , according to the report.

Strange Nature Gin is set to be available in New York, Florida, Texas, Colorado, Georgia and California starting April of 2023.

With such a beautiful bottle, Strange Nature Gin is certainly reusable beyond the bar. We can see the deep green glass vessel being at the center of many crafty home décor projects.

To keep in touch with the emerging gin brand, visit its website.

