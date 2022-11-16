Gin Discontinued for ‘Wholly Irresponsible’ Medicine Bottle Design

A gin has been discontinued after a member of the public issued a complaint to the Portman Group — regulators for alcohol labeling in the U.K. — regarding the bottle’s medicinal theming, the Spirits Business reported.

The Independent Complaints Panel (ICP) noted that the gin’s bottle appeared to be “encouraging irresponsible and immoderate consumption,” and implied the spirit had “therapeutic qualities,” according to the report. Furthermore, the green cross on the bottle resembled the U.K.’s pharmacy cross.

The panel also considered the bottle’s text, “Take one swig before each exam. Good luck!” to encourage drinking before an exam.

The personalized bottles of “Prescription Gin” were sold by the gifting company Mixpixie and were intended to be perceived as gag gifts. After the complaints, the brand added a necessary checkbox for customers that read: “Please note that these are not real prescriptions, they are spoof labels intended as a humoured gin. Please drink responsibly,” per the Spirits Business.

“It is wholly irresponsible to present an alcoholic drink as prescription medication and suggest that consumption of it can cure mental and physical ailments,” said ICP chair Nicola Williams, according to the report.

“In this case, the product also created a link to irresponsible and immoderate consumption which was particularly concerning when the product was encouraging consumption based on health grounds. Caution must be exercised with tongue-in-cheek marketing so that it does not breach the Code,” Williams added.

The Spirits Business reported that Mixpixie will work with the Portman Group on designing a new label and has agreed to discontinue the gin.

The last time a gin received complaints for implying health benefits, Gordon Ramsay’s gin ads were pulled for antioxidant-related nutritional claims.

