Over $30K Stolen From Gin Company by Bookkeeper Using PayPal - Gin Raiders

A former bookkeeper of Norwich-based gin company, Bullards, has been sentenced for fraud and theft offenses. A total of £32,746.70 ($36,151.37) was stolen from Bullards’ through the use of PayPal, as reported by Eastern Daily Press.

The former bookkeeper, Jade Ives, admitted to theft and fraud between April and August of 2020. She was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment which was suspended for two years. Ives was also ordered to undergo 120 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring and 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

Ives originally stole the money during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Bullards’ founder, Russell Evans, the offenses “were aided by the fact she had been working from home.” Evans noted that when people work together in an office, “things get noticed.”

Ives limited interactions with her former employers after handing in her notice in July 2020. Bullards’ owners struggled to access the PayPal account, which contained sales from online gin purchases.

After the owners gained access to the account via PayPal, it was found that Ives had transferred £1000 ($1,105.08) to a personal account and was making various online purchases at clothing and retail stores.

Police found evidence of a large number of items Ives had purchased using the Bullards’ money after raiding her home.

Evans mentioned he was glad his former employee was not jailed and just hopes she will pay back the money.

So far, Ives has paid back £1000 of the Bullards’ money.

