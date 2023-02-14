5 Gin Cocktails to Make With Love This Valentine’s Day

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by whipping up some creative gin cocktails — made with extra love! Whether you’re saying cheers to friendship, relaxing with a favorite show or clinking glasses with your cutie, let these drinks add a little extra spice to your evening.

Let’s get mixing!

Rosa’s Ruin

35 ml Silent Pool Gin

20 ml Cocchi Rosa

15 ml Lemon Juice

10 ml Sugar Syrup

2.5 ml Punt e Mes

Garnish: Rose petal Shake with plenty of ice in a cocktail shaker, then strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish your drink with a single rose petal. This cocktail recipe comes from Silent Pool Distillers and features its juniper-driven, floral gin. If you don’t have Silent Pool Gin in your home bar, try using your favorite floral gin.

Whale You Be Mine

2 oz Gray Whale Gin

5 oz Blood orange juice

Soda water (to top cocktail with)

Garnish: Blood orange wheel

Shake your ingredients in a cocktail shaker full of ice. Strain the cocktail into a glass with ice and top it with soda water. Garnish with a blood orange wheel and enjoy!

This cocktail recipe comes from Grey Whale Gin and takes advantage of the slightly saline, minty and herbal notes of its flagship spirit. Grey Whale donates 1% of every sale to environmental causes that support ocean conservation. If you don’t have Grey Whale Gin on hand, use your favorite savory or citrus-forward gin.

Chamomile Collins

50 ml Silent Pool Gin

25 ml Chamomile Syrup

25 ml Lemon Juice

Splash of soda water

Build your ingredients over ice in a Collins glass and stir. Garnish your cocktail with a sprig of lavender.

This recipe comes from Silent Pool Distillers and plays on the classic Tom Collins gin cocktail. Elevate the tart, lemony drink with a splash of sweet chamomile syrup, which also compliments Silent Pool Gin’s delicate chamomile notes.

Two Dirty Birds

2 oz Himbrimi Winterbird London Dry Gin

0.5 oz Himbrimi Old Tom Gin

3 dashes of bitters

3 drops of olive oil

Garnish: 3 Taggiasche olives

Stir together your ingredients in a glass filled with ice. Strain the cocktail into a chilled martini or Coupe glass and garnish with an olive skewer.

This cocktail recipe comes from Himbrimi and utilizes both its classic dry and Old Tom gins. Thanks to Himbrimi Old Tom’s whiskey-like, sweet honey tasting notes, this drink packs quite the complex sip. If you don’t have Himbrimi spirits at the ready, try using a favorite dry and Old Tom gin.

St. Clements ’75

25 ml Silent Pool Gin

12.5 ml Lemon and Orange Juice

5 ml Sugar Syrup

Splash of Champagne

Garnish: Lemon or orange twist

Combine your ingredients into a cocktail shaker full of ice. Shake until chilled and strain into a Coupe glass. Top with Champagne and garnish your drink with a either a twist of orange or lemon.

This cocktail recipe comes from Silent Pool Distillers and is a riff on a French 75, a classic gin cocktail made with Champagne, lemon juice and sugar. This cocktail adds a little bonus citrus fun with the addition of orange juice and optional orange twist.

Cheers!

