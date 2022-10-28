Satellite of Love: Gin Cocktail With Edible Glitter Flair

Take yourself on a glittered cosmic journey with a sip of this galactic gin cocktail.

“Satellite of Love” comes to us from the mixologist mind of Kayla Bailey at Black Crescent Bar in LES of Manhattan.

The whimsical cocktail combines Italicus with gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, ginger syrup and fresh rosemary.

Italicus is an Italian liqueur flavored with bergamot, a citrus fruit which is most frequently used to flavor Earl Grey tea.

Let’s get to mixing!

Satellite of Love

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Gin of choice

.5 oz. Italicus

.75 oz. Lemon juice

.25 oz. Simple syrup

.25 Ginger syrup

Fresh rosemary sprig

Edible Sparkle Glitter (recommendations below)

Orange Peel

Instructions:

Combine liquid ingredients — plus a fresh rosemary sprig and three to four dashes of edible sparkle glitter — in a cocktail shaker full of ice. Shake vigorously for about 30 seconds or until chilled.

Strain the cocktail into a coupe glass. Over the top of the drink, express an orange peel and then discard it.

Two great edible glitters to consider are Fancy Sprinkles and Brew Glitter.

Cheers!

