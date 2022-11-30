The Best Gin Christmas Cocktails to Sip This Holiday Season

It’s time to start welcoming in the holiday spirit! These Christmas cocktails marry our favorite juniper spirit with festive flavors such as chocolate, mulled wine, bright citrus, Champagne and more.

Grab your cocktail shaker and start a Christmas song playlist — let’s get mixing!

Low ABV

1/2 oz. Silent Pool Gin

1/5 oz. Simple syrup

4 1/4 oz. Sparkling tea

1/3 oz. Merlet Creme de Cassis Liqueur (or Drillaud Creme De Cassis)

Build all ingredients, apart from cassis, in a highball over ice and stir to combine. Garnish by floating cassis liqueur on top.

Cassis is a sweet blackcurrant tipple and makes for a dreamy winter flavor reminiscent of berry pie filling and sugar plums.

Silent Pool Gin is a clean juniper-forward gin with floral layers of lavender and chamomile and fresh notes of citrus and local honey. Find a bottle here. If Silent Pool Gin is not in your liquor cabinet, try a floral-forward spirit like Hendrick’s, Uncle Val’s Botanical or Aviation.

Premier Cru French 75

35 ml. Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru

15 ml. Freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 ½ tsp. Powdered sugar (or 5 ml. Sugar syrup)

75 ml. Chilled Brut Champagne

Lemon twist garnish (with oils expressed over serve)

Add fresh lemon and sugar to a shaker and stir to dissolve. Add in Premier Cru and fill with ice. Shake hard and then strain into your glass. Top with chilled Champagne, stir slowly and finish with a zest of lemon. This drink is recommended to be served in a Champagne flute or white wine glass.

Enjoy this cocktail during a holiday toast!

Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru is a crisp, citrus-packed gin made with lemons sourced from farmers and suppliers in Murcia, Spain. Buy a bottle here. If you don’t have Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru on hand, consider using your favorite London dry.

Canaïma Perfect Tonic

1 Part Canaïma

1 Part Premium Tonic Water

1 Part Grapefruit Soda

1 Slice Of Grapefruit

5 Pink Peppercorns

Ice

Combine all ingredients in a short glass and enjoy!

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying a good gin and tonic at a Christmas party. This refreshing, bubbly cocktail will serve as a nice break from creamy drinks and sweet treats.

Canaïma Gin comes from the makers of Ron Diplomático. The small-batch liquor is made with 19 handpicked botanicals from the Amazon. The brand directly supports indigenous communities from the Colombian Amazonia. Buy a bottle here. If you don’t have Canaïma at the ready, a fruit-forward modern gin can be used.

Christmas

1 3/4 oz. Silent Pool Gin

3/4 oz. Mulled wine cordial (recommendations below)

Stir all ingredients together with cubed ice and double strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with redcurrants and powdered sugar.

This would be an excellent cocktail to add edible gold glitter to for ultimate Christmas razzle-dazzle. Two great edible glitters to consider are Fancy Sprinkles and Brew Glitter. If sparkly cocktails are your thing, check out the recipe for the “Satellite of Love.”

Mulled wine cordial: You may be busy this holiday season and don’t quite have the time to prepare your own mulled wine cordial. Luckily, there is already a great selection available for purchase. We recommend Wintertraum Gluhwein, Nürnberger Glühwein and Belvoir Mulled Winter Cordial.

Premier Cru White Lady

50 ml. Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru

20 ml. Freshly squeezed lemon juice

20 ml. Orange liqueur (such as Cointreau)

10 ml. Sugar syrup (2:1 ratio)

1⁄2 Egg white (about 15-20ml. Can use fresh, pasteurized egg whites or aquafaba)

Lemon twist garnish

Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker without ice and shake hard for about 15 seconds. Then, add ice to the shaker and shake again until chilled. Strain the cocktail in a chilled coupette or martini glass. The foam should rise to the top. Garnish and serve.

This cocktail’s egg white foam and citrusy punch call to mind frosted lemon cookies.

Rose Milk Tea

1.5 oz. ATIAN Rose Gin

0.5 oz. Honey

4 oz. Rose Tea (Steeped)

1.5 oz. Milk

Pour hot tea into a glass over ATIAN Rose Gin and honey and stir well. Add milk of choice (we enjoyed it with almond milk) and garnish with dried rose petals. Serve hot and enjoy!

This cocktail will help keep your cold fingers nice and toasty.

ATIAN Rose Gin is a floral-forward spirit made with Rooibos, licorice, buchu, juniper, cubeb, cardamom, lemon, grapefruit, African ginger, almond, coriander, rose hips and rose geranium. The brand has partnered with FynbosLIFE, a non-profit organization that protects local plant species in South Africa through rehabilitation projects, educational opportunities and a conservation nursery. Find a bottle here. If you don’t have ATIAN, rosy gins like Bloom, Citadelle Jardin D’ete and Portofino Dry Gin can be used.

Alexander

1 3/4 oz. Silent Pool Gin

3/4 oz. Mozart Dry Chocolate Liqueur

1 3/4 oz. Heavy cream

1/2 oz. Gomme syrup (or simple syrup)

Shake all ingredients together with ice and double strain into a chilled coupette glass. Garnish with grated nutmeg and chocolate.

This cocktail can be served as a dessert, right after a hearty holiday feast.

Cheers and happy holidays!

