Pair Thanksgiving Dinner With This Berry-Packed Gin Cocktail

A Bramble is packed with fresh berries, tart lemon juice, sweet crème de mûre and your favorite dry gin. While this easy-sipping drink is often considered a “spring cocktail,” that doesn’t mean we can’t make one (or a whole bunch!) for Thanksgiving dinner merriment. This bright, fruity cocktail is the perfect addition to any turkey-based feast.

The Bramble was first invented in the 1980s in London. Inspired by childhood memories of blackberry picking in the Isle of Wight, innovative bartender Dick Bradsell created the cocktail in an effort to make a “British drink.”

Bradsell recommended topping the cocktail with blackberries or — a perfect Thanksgiving addition — cranberries!

Bramble Cocktail Recipe

1.5 oz. Dry gin of choice

1 oz. Fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz. Crème de Mûre

Handful of blackberries or cranberries

(Optional) Simple syrup to taste

Grab a cocktail shaker and place your berries in it. Give the berries a quick muddle then add in ice, gin, lemon juice and simple syrup. Feel free to exclude the simple syrup for a less sweet cocktail as the blackberry liqueur (Crème de Mûre) is already sweetened.

Shake hard for about 30 seconds or until properly chilled. Add ice into a lowball glass and strain your cocktail in. Drizzle the Crème de Mûre over the top of the cocktail and enjoy!

