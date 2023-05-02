Dental Expert Says Gin and Tonic Safer Than Beer, Wine

An Irish dental expert has issued a warning about the impact of alcoholic drinks on teeth, specifically geared towards Prosecco and dark beers, such as Guinness. In doing so, gin and tonics were recommended as safer alternatives to acidic, sugary and richly-hued beverages.

A spokesperson from Bandon Dental in Cork shared with Irish Mirror that there has been a rise in cases of “Prosecco Teeth” as a result of the drink’s popularity over the past decade. Prosecco contains alcohol, sugar and carbonation, which can wreak havoc on teeth. According to the spokesperson, the drink is around 200 times more acidic than what is required to break down tooth enamel, and over time Prosecco drinkers may start to see a white line form under the gum, which is the beginning of tooth decay.

The spokesperson recommended using a straw while drinking Prosecco to limit the amount of contact between teeth and the drink itself. Other tips to lessen the “Prosecco Teeth” effect include diluting it with ice or water and, surprisingly, eating cheese between drinks.

“You can use a straw as this will reduce the amount of contact between the actual drink and your teeth,” the spokesperson continued, per Irish Mirror. “Have some cheese between drinks in order to increase the flow of saliva in the mouth which ultimately neutralises the harmful acids. You can also just dilute the drink with some ice or even a dash of water. It’s important to remember also, only brush your teeth around an hour after having your last drink as your enamel will be weakened by the prosecco, if you brush right away the saliva won’t have had enough time to remineralise and protect your teeth, leading to damage.”

Other drinks with high acidity levels, lots of sugar, and dark colors can be just as harmful to teeth. The spokesperson advised avoiding drinks such as cola, lemonade, orange juice and sweet liqueurs like Malibu. Ciders and dark beers like Guinness also pose a risk to dental health, as these drinks can weaken enamel and lead to tooth decay, explained the spokesperson.

As an alternative to dark and sweet beverages, the spokesperson recommended choosing clear and low acidic drinks like gin and tonic, light beers and dry white and red wines with low sugar levels.

“It’s good news for those who are fond of a gin and tonic, it’s actually one of the more safer alcoholic options,” the spokesperson shared, per the report.

“Both the gin and the tonic itself are clear liquids, which minimises the risk of staining and both have quite low acidic levels, leaving only a small risk of tooth decay.”

Read next:

Toast to National Gin and Tonic Day With 5 Creative Riffs on the Classic Cocktail

Man Forcibly Removed From Plane While ‘Sobbing Like a Toddler’ After Denied Preflight Gin and Tonic

The 5 Top-Rated Gins of April 2023

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.