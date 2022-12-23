This 24K Gold-Plated Gin Can be Yours — for $4,888

Canada-based Laneway Distillers has unveiled a limited-release 24K gold-plated gin — which can be yours if you have $4,888.95 in your booze budget.

The luxury spirit is a special bottling of the brand’s highly awarded No. 33 Gin and is only available for purchase at a handful of retail locations. Stockists can be found here.

No. 33 is considered a sipping gin and is therefore best enjoyed neat or with ice, served in a glass with an out-turned brim. However, if you do want to mix up a cocktail, try your best to keep it simple so that the gin’s complexity can shine.

The 24K gold-plated bottling includes an easily removable hanging label and a velvet-lined box.

No. 33 Gin Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

“A beautifully complex gin crafted from 33+ botanicals – the perfect marriage of exotic spice and Canadian wilderness. Clean, fresh juniper on the nose leads to a sensational blend of flavours on the palate – layered citrus, lush berry, herbaceous, spicy and woodsy notes in a harmony that is more than the sum of its parts.”

If a $4,888 bottle of gin isn’t quite in your booze budget, you can always purchase a faux-gold bottle of Laneway’s No. 33 gin for $99.10.

For more on luxury spirits, take a look at the world’s most expensive gin, according to Guinness World Records.

The record-breaking gin is a mulberry leaf-based spirit produced by Jam Jar Gin. Based on currency conversions, Jam Jar’s gin sold for $4,757.18 on Nov. 16, 2018 — a price that Laneway’s 24K Gold Bottle Gin appears to beat by $131.77.

However, we’ll leave it to Guinness World Records to officiate any new world records.

