The Perfect Holiday Spirit? Gin Distilled With Christmas Pudding to Return This Year - Gin Raiders

Need a little extra help getting in the holiday spirit? Four Pillars Christmas Gin is set for its awaited annual return and will be available for purchase online on Oct. 25.

Four Pillars Distillery is located in Healesville, Australia, and aims to bottle the flavors of its home. So it only makes sense that in order to craft its popular Christmas gin, Four Pillars distills whole Australian Christmas puddings in the botanical basket of its copper still.

The whimsical concept behind this special pudding-based gin started as a family tradition. Four Pillars’ Founder and Head Distiller Cameron Mackenzie’s late mother, Wilma, would bake Christmas puddings every year on Victoria Derby Day using the 1968 Australian Women’s Weekly recipe.

“I found the recipe and thought it would be fun to start doing it with my girls every year,” said Mackenzie. “But even as I was buying all the ingredients at the shops (mixed peel, oranges, dried fruit) I just kept thinking how well it would all distill. And with juniper having such a great pine needle character to begin with, a Christmas gin just started to make sense really quickly.”

Now, every year the Four Pillars family gets together to whip up puddings for its holiday-inspired gin. For bonus depth of flavor, the gin is aged in 100-year-old Rutherglen Muscat barrels for a year. A splash of Rutherglen Classic Muscat is also added, “to round out the palate with a touch of richness.”

Australian Christmas Gin is recommended to be served on the rocks with a slice of orange or in a favorite Christmassy cocktail.

A bottle can be found here upon release for $105 — orders are limited to a maximum of six!

