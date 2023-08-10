New FSA Guidelines as Kids Get 'Drunk' on Too Many Slushies

The U.K. Food Standards Agency (FSA) has recently released updated guidance regarding the use of glycerol in slushy-style drinks. The new guidelines advise parents against offering slushies to children under four due to potential effects resembling drunkenness, The Scottish Sun reported on Thursday. Additionally, the guidelines recommend restricting children under 10 from participating in free refill promotions.

The Food Standards Scotland (FSS), despite acknowledging that glycerol has very low toxicity, has noted two cases in the recent past where children in Edinburgh and Lanarkshire were hospitalized after becoming “drunk” on slushies due to glycerol intoxication, per The Scottish Sun.

Glycerol, while generally considered safe, can pose a threat when consumed excessively, especially in the case of young children who may ingest several slushies in a short timeframe. This can lead to shock, hypoglycemia and even loss of consciousness.

“While risk assessment work shows that symptoms of glycerol intoxication are usually mild, it is important that parents are aware of the risks – particularly at high levels of consumption,” stated Stephen Hendry, head of standards at the FSS, according to The Scottish Sun.

“We are grateful to those manufacturers who have already taken steps to reduce levels of glycerol, and to those who have already told us they will be adopting our new guidelines.”

The FSA’s updated guidance aims to inform both manufacturers and parents about the importance of mindful consumption. Some manufacturers have already taken measures to reduce glycerol levels in their products, aligning with the FSS’s concerns and the FSA’s guidelines.

As reported by Food Safety Magazine, the FSA plans to closely observe the extent to which the guidelines are adopted and might consider additional measures down the line.

