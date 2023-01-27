'Pooping Perpetrator' Arrested After Entering Joe's Crab Shack, Snatching Booze, Defecating on Floor

A Florida man, who Fort Myers police are calling the “pooping perpetrator,” has been arrested in relation to a Joe’s Crab Shack break-in incident where he allegedly stole alcohol and defecated on the restaurant floor prior to leaving.

Police say the man entered a Joe’s Crab Shack around 2:30 a.m. on Jan 21 through a small window that he broke and stole multiple items, including an undetermined amount of alcohol. Before leaving the restaurant, he defecated on the floor, the police department shared.

Security camera footage captured a few moments of the event, which Fort Myers police shared on Facebook. However, to the chagrin of a few passionate Facebook users, the police department did not share any footage of the actual defecation.

According to the police department, the man was located and identified on Jan. 24 at approximately 3 p.m. after Detective Southwick was dispatched near West First Street regarding a “naked male that jumped into the Caloosahatchee River.” The man was seen on a nearby deteriorating boat.

Detective Southwick was able to identify the man after recognizing him from the Joe’s Crab Shack burglary footage, per the police department. The “pooping perpetrator” was taken aboard the FMPD Marine Boat and transported to medics.

“The Pooping Perpetrator has been identified 🎉,” the Fort Myers Police Department shared on Facebook.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Nathan Long, who admitted to police that he was the culprit and has since been taken to the Lee County Jail, per the police department.

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time booze and defecation have resulted in a man being taken to jail. Last month, a drunk man in Michigan was transported to jail after police found him parked at a state game area with an open can of Natural Ice in his cup holder. While a sobriety test was being administered, the man ran to the back of his PT Cruiser and defecated on the rear bumper.

Read next:

Drunk Man Arrested After Defecating on Car, Later Tells Nurses His Blood is ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’

Woman Sues Bar That Served Her Alcohol After Drunk Driving Incident Caused $10M House Explosion

‘Booze Bandits’ Caught With Car Full of Liquor After Getting Stuck in Afternoon Florida Traffic

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.