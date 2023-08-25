Florida Man Wearing ‘I’m the Reason the Beer’s Always Gone’ Shirt Charged With DUI

A 41-year-old man donning an “I’m the Reason the Beer’s Always Gone” t-shirt found himself facing legal trouble as he was charged with a DUI after being apprehended by Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Ocala, Florida, CBS 12 News reported on Wednesday.

On August 16, a deputy conducting radar enforcement spotted an orange pickup truck driving at 89 mph in a 45 mph zone. Upon being signaled for a traffic stop, the driver, identified as James Rix Jr., attempted to evade the deputy by turning off his truck’s lights and turning onto a different street. However, his efforts were in vain as the deputy promptly caught up with him.

Body camera footage showcased the DUI traffic stop, during which the deputy said he noticed the smell of alcohol on Rix’s breath and observed his unsteady demeanor, per CBS 12 news. The footage also clearly shows the t-shirt worn by Rix bearing the phrase “I’m the Reason the Beer’s Always Gone” on the back.

According to the report, Field Sobriety Exercises confirmed Rix’s impairment, and his behavior escalated from cooperative to verbally aggressive upon arrest. Transported to the Marion County Jail, Rix’s breath samples revealed alcohol levels of .204 and .200 — nearly three times over the legal limit.

In addition to the DUI charge, Rix faced accusations of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer. Traffic citations for unlawful speed and possession of an open container in a vehicle were also issued.

