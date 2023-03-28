Flight Makes Emergency Landing When Man Allegedly Drinks Liter of Vodka, Causes 'Two Hours of Chaos"

On Monday, an Easyjet flight traveling from Manchester to Antalya was forced to make an emergency landing in Hungary following “two hours of chaos” that involved a particularly rowdy passenger and the alleged drinking of “at least” a liter of vodka, reported The Scottish Sun.

According to The Scottish Sun, the unnamed man had purchased the booze duty-free at the airport and reportedly attempted to disguise it from staff by pouring it into a soda bottle.

“He started annoying the girl in front, so her boyfriend swapped her seats,” another passenger, identified as Heather, informed The Scottish Sun. “Then the drunk guy started sticking his fingers in his ear, rubbing his head and then punching and kicking the back of his seat.”

“He was smacking his own head off the back of the seat and the lockers above and trying to start fights with people who were telling him to shut up or asking him to calm down,” Heather continued.

It was also claimed that at one point, the man started crying and proceeded to get out of his seat to interfere with the staff. Furthermore, a passenger that the man was pestering was asked to stand in the back of the plane so that he could get away from the man, per the report.

“That started another big shouting match,” Heather added. “It was a big snowball effect where everyone around him all ended up arguing and shouting at each other.”

“The captain ended up turning back as we were closer to Budapest.”

After the emergency landing, Hungarian police were seen waiting for the man at the runway. Video footage of the event shows passengers cheering, clapping and even laughing as the man was removed from the aircraft.

“I’ve never heard such a loud cheer for the police before,” Heather said, per the report. “That guy is in for a rude awakening when he comes round in a cell in Budapest and wonders what happened.”

Commenting on the diversion, an Easyjet spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that flight EZY2139 from Manchester to Antalya on 27 March diverted to Budapest and was met by police due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard. EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.”

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always EasyJet’s priority.”

