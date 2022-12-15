Federal Agency Issues Bizarre Warning to Stop People Drinking Booze Made From Dead Moles

On Tuesday, Russia’s federal agency for consumer protection issued a bizarre warning cautioning individuals on the dangers of consuming liquor made from the bodies of dead mole rats.

According to The Daily Beast, the warning follows a “debate” on social media platforms regarding an alcoholic beverage made from moles. The warning was posted on the instant messaging platform, Telegram, on Rospotrebnadzor’s official account.

Rospotrebnadzor is the Russian federal agency responsible for the supervision of consumer rights protection and human wellbeing. Key functions of the agency include sanitary control and issuing permissive documents, certification of different objects of evaluating of conformity to Russian legislation and sanitary certification of production according to the requirements of the Customs Union.

On Telegram, Rospotrebnadzor wrote: “We could not stay away from this topic and asked our experts what could be dangerous for such a ‘drink.’”

“It must be remembered that moles very often become infected with worms,” the agency continued. “This happens when eating insects. In some areas, 70-80% of the mole population can be affected by these parasites.”

“The alcohol medium does not destroy the pathogens of zooanthroponic and helminthic diseases. Eating products like mole worms can be deadly or cause disability.”

The Daily Beast reported that the mole-rat booze debate actually stemmed from a meme that conveyed Russian social media users’ “feelings about the outgoing year.”

