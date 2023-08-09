Farm Shop Owned by Former ‘Top Gear’ Star Jeremy Clarkson Targeted by Booze-Snatching ‘Shoplifters’ - Gin Raiders

On Tuesday, a farm shop owned by former “Top Gear” star and English broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson was reportedly targeted by shoplifters after a man was seemingly caught on security camera footage placing a bottle of booze in his jacket without paying for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Clarkson (@jeremyclarkson1)

According to Oxford Mail, two individuals arrived together at the shop, located on Chipping Norton Road in Chadlington, U.K., at approximately 4:15 p.m. While one of the men purchased items totaling £69 ($87.84) at the register, the other man apparently took advantage of the situation by making off with two bottles of alcohol and an undisclosed item, collectively valued at around £80 ($101.84). Both individuals then exited the store and reentered their vehicle before driving in the Burford direction, per the report.

“When you steal from someone who has 6.7 million followers and get caught on camera,” an Instagram user wrote under the video Clarkson shared on social media.

Clarkson’s store, Diddly Squat Farm Shop, sells a variety of items from his own brand of spirits to soaps, honey and cheese. The broadcaster’s gin range includes a chili-infused London dry and three tinned gins made using different combinations of botanicals such as Maris Otter malt, beetroot, apple, dill, nutmeg and allspice.

In February, Clarkson released a vodka made using cow’s milk from his Cotswolds-based farm. After debuting a rum made from honey in July, the former “Top Gear” star faced backlash as promotional material claimed it was “delicious ’n’ nutritious.”

Beyond his work as a broadcaster, journalist and writer, Clarkson is best known for his role on the BBC TV show “Top Gear” along with co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May. A fellow fan of motorsports and all things cars, May also owns his own spirits brand. Dubbed James Gin, the TV presenter’s range offers American Mustard and Asian Parsnip gin.

Read next:

James May Celebrates the ‘Special Relationship’ Between UK and US With Mustard-Flavored Gin

From ‘The X Factor’ to Local Spirits: Entertainment Icon Simon Cowell Becomes Co-Owner of Miami Gin Business

‘2 Food Waste-Fighting Companies, 1 Delicious Gin’: Unique Collaboration Unveils Spirit Made Using Rescued ‘Wonky’ Fruit