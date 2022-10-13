How to Infuse Your Own Fall-Flavored Gin With Cozy Autumn Spices - Gin Raiders

Chilly weather is approaching! Put on your nearest sweater and fill a mug with a cozy hot toddy. When it comes to selecting the perfect fall-spiced spirit, why not have a little DIY fun and infuse your own autumn-flavored gin?

First, make sure you have a bottle of classically styled gin. To take full advantage of spice infusion, you’ll want to use a budget-friendly gin with a juniper-forward flavor. Boodles, G&J Greenall’s, Hadley & Sons or Raffles are a few great options to consider.

Second, think about which spices you want to highlight in your custom fall gin. We suggest the use of whole spices, which provide strong flavor without leaving behind a mess of floating particulates. Spices you could use include cinnamon sticks, cloves, nutmeg, allspice berries, dried ginger and star anise.

We have a recommended recipe below, but feel free to experiment with your favorite spices or simply use what you already have handy.

Let’s infuse some fall-flavored gin!

Ingredients

750 ml Bottle of classically flavored gin

2 Cinnamon sticks

1/2 tsp. Cloves

1 tsp. Dried ginger pieces

1/2 tsp. Allspice berries

2 Star anise seeds pods

Crack open your bottle of gin. You may need to pour out a shot to be able to fit all the spices — don’t let it go to waste!

Fill the bottle with all of your spices and close the bottle back up. Let this spice and gin concoction rest at room temperature for at least three days. The longer it is allowed to sit, the stronger the flavor infusion.

Once a day, give the bottle a hardy shake to agitate the spices (don’t worry, it’s fun for them).

Not sure how to tell if it’s done? Give it a taste, see if you like it and go from there. Once you have decided your gin is ready, strain out the spices with a cheese cloth or finely meshed sieve. Small particulates may be left behind, it’s simply part of the process.

Your fall-flavored gin is going to have an earth-colored tint to it and a cozy bounty of pumpkin pie-spiced flavor. Use it in your favorite autumn-inspired cocktail or serve it up with some ice.

Enjoy!