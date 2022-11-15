Fall Cocktails: Gin Cranberry Smash, Pumpkin Spice Spritz and More

Whether you need ideas for festive fall cocktails to enjoy this season or have a holiday party in the planning, these gin recipes are for you.

Cranberry Smash

This cocktail combines the tart tang of freshly smashed cranberries with cinnamon liqueur and tonic.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Dry gin

3 oz. Cranberry juice

Small handful of cranberries

1/2 oz. Cinnamon liqueur (we used Fireball)

Top with tonic

Orange twist garnish

In a tall glass, lightly smash a couple of cranberries. Don’t overdo it, cranberries are a great cocktail ingredient but too much smashing will make the cocktail too bitter. Fill the glass with ice and then add in the gin, cinnamon liqueur, cranberry juice and top it off with as much or as little tonic as you want. Express an orange twist over the cocktail and drop it in.

Pumpkin Spice Spritz

This recipe comes courtesy of Caorunn, created by Walter Pintus, Head of Bars, The Conduit, London.

Ingredients

1 1/4 oz. Caorunn Gin

1 1/2 oz. Spiced Pumpkin Shrub (recipe below)

1 3/4 oz. Soda Water

5 dashes of Peychaud’s Bitters

Build in a tall glass over ice. Garnish with pumpkin ash (recipe below).

Spiced Pumpkin Shrub

2 cups Fresh Pumpkin, strained through a cheesecloth

2 cups Caster (or fine, granulated) Sugar

2 cups Apple Cider Vinegar

Cinnamon, to taste

Ginger, to taste

Cloves, to taste

Vanilla, to taste

Mix pumpkin, caster sugar, and spices. Leave the mixture to rest in the fridge for 48 hours. Add the vinegar and blend. Fine strain, bottle it and refrigerate.

Pumpkin Ash: Spread a layer of the leftover pumpkin pulp (what remains after the pumpkin is strained through cheese cloth) over a baking sheet and bake at max temperature. Once dried and slightly burned, place it into a blender and blitz it until powdered.

Poison Apple

Don’t let the name fool you, this fall-flavored cocktail is all roses, spice and everything nice. This recipe comes to us from ATIAN, created by food content creator Foodyhopper.

Ingredients

2 oz. ATIAN Rose Gin

1 oz. Ginger Beer

3 oz. Apple Cider

1 oz. Lime Juice

0.25 tsp. Ground Cinnamon

Build in a rocks glass, add ice and garnish with green apple slice and cinnamon stick. If you can’t find ATIAN, floral-forward gins such as Bloom, Citadelle Jardin D’ete and Portofino Dry Gin will work in this festive cocktail.

Sweet Potato Martini

This is a decadent dessert cocktail with a similar essence to an espresso martini.

Ingredients

4 tbsp. Sweet potato pie purée (recipe below)

1 1/2 oz. Dry gin

1 oz Cream liqueur (Rumchata or Bailys Irish Cream)

Fresh nutmeg ground on top

3 Mini marshmallows

Place a martini glass in the freezer. In a cocktail shaker full of ice, add in the purée, gin and cream liqueur. Shake hard for about 30 seconds. Strain into your now frosty martini glass. Attempt to do the following as quickly as you can so that the cocktail stays chilled: place three mini marshmallows in the center of the cocktail and torch them until slightly browned. Then, grate fresh nutmeg on top.

Sweet potato pie purée: empty one can of sweet potatoes/yams in syrup into a food processor. Add in three teaspoons of pumpkin pie or apple pie seasoning, a teaspoon of vanilla extract, a hearty pinch of salt and four tablespoons of honey. Add in a 1/4 cup of water. Process the mixture for about one minute or until smooth. Taste it. If you want it sweeter or spicier, adjust to your taste preferences.

Granny’s Punch

This recipe comes courtesy of Caorunn, created by Eileen-Ann Fisher, Brand Development Manager, Hotaling & Co. This punch recipe serves 12-14 people, making it an excellent cocktail option for your holiday party celebrations.

Ingredients

25 oz. Caorunn Scottish Gin

37.5 oz. Fresh granny smith apple juice

3.25 oz. Lemon juice

9.5 oz. Cinnamon and allspice honey syrup (recipe below)

Sparkling water to top

Mix all ingredients, except sparkling water in a large bowl or pitcher. To serve, pour into a glass with ice and fill about 3/4 full and top with sparkling water. Garnish with additional apple slices.

Per Caorunn, Granny’s Punch is inspired by the traditional Rosh Hashanah treat of apples dipped in honey, honey representing the wish of a sweet New Year ahead. Since Coul Blush apple is one of the botanicals used to make Caorunn, the flavors pair well in this fall cocktail. If you don’t have Caorunn at the ready, we suggest selecting your favorite modern gin with a light juniper presence.

Cinnamon & Allspice Honey Syrup

2 cinnamon sticks

3 cardamom pods, lightly crushed

3 whole allspice

.25 cup honey

Bring cinnamon, allspice, honey, and 1/2 cup water to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat and simmer five minutes. Let cool, then strain into an airtight container; discard solids.

