'Beer is for everybody. No exceptions': Brewery Introduces 'Even Gayer' Light Beer

Last Friday, Necromancer Brewing, a craft beer company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, released its very first light American lager, dubbed “Even Gayer Light Beer.”

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of this beer and accompanying merchandise will be donated to Gay4good, a nonprofit organization that supports and empowers the LGBTQ+ community.

Upon its initial release, “Even Gayer” sold out within an hour of being available to the public. However, the brewery still has the beer on draft, and the “Even Gayer” merchandise is still available for purchase.

“Beer is for everybody,” Necromancer Brewing wrote on Facebook when debuting its latest addition. “No exceptions.”

This new lager launch follows the recent backlash Anheuser-Busch’s popular light beer brand Bud Light has faced over a sponsorship with transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney in April. After the company sent Mulvaney personalized cans with her face on them, which she took to TikTok to share, conservative social media personalities launched a barrage of transphobic comments against the beer brand. The company was criticized for what some perceived as a shift towards “woke” advertising.

The backlash included Kid Rock posting a video of him shooting cans of Bud Light, a boycott that has so far knocked $6 billion from the business’ value, several Anheuser-Busch facilities receiving threats and Bud Light’s vice president of marketing taking a “leave of absence.”

Adding to its light beer debut, Necromancer Brewing wrote, “No employees were fired in the making of this beer.”

For those interested in visiting Necromancer Brewing, the establishment is open from Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Not only can visitors enjoy a variety of unique craft beers, but they can also support a company that actively backs the LGBTQ+ community.

Read next:

LGBTQ, Woman-Owned Gin Brand Launches in New York City

Top 6 Craft Gin Brands Worth Seeking Out in 2023

Gray Whale Gin Teams Up With Bartenders Across US to Debut Cocktail Book With a Charitable Twist

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.